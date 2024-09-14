Ready to strengthen the bands? You can now check out the best left backs in it EA Sports FC 25since the ratings of the best players this year, depending on your position.
Below we tell you who are the best in this position, ordered and with their best conditions, whether it is due to their ability with the ball or their physical prowess. Prepare your eleven well this year and remember that you can also check out who are the best defensive midfielders.
Lisa Boattin He is 1.60 meters tall and 27 years old. He belongs to the Juventus and its best qualities are in Reactions (89) and Stamina (88).
Rating: 84
With his 1.63 meters and 30 years old, Hannah Blundell shines in the Manchester Unitedmainly under the headings of Def Awareness (87), Interceptions and Standing Tackle (86).
Rating: 84
Andrew Robertson appears in eighth place, with his 1.78 meters of height and 30 years old. The player of the Liverpool has its best conditions in Stamina (93) and Crossing (87).
Rating: 85
Arsenal player, Katie McCabeis one of the most coveted left-backs. She has her best skills in Aggression (93) and Stamina (92), but also excels in Crossing (87) and Def Awareness (86).
Rating: 85
Ona Batlle is lateral in the FC Barcelonais 1.60 meters tall and is 25 years old, but his best conditions are in Stamina (90), Balance, Crossing and Short Passing (85).
Rating: 85
At 1.61 meters tall and only 23 years old, Selma Bacha could be one of the favorites. The player of the Lyon stands out in Agility (93), Acceleration, Crossing, Shot Power (92) and it is worth including Stamina (91).
Rating: 86
Fridolina Rolfö She is 1.79 meters tall and is already 30 years old, but she is one of the best in her position. Her numbers stand out in Strength (91), Short Passing and Ball Control (90).
Rating: 86
The podium opens it João Cancelowho had a great season with Barcelona last year and that allowed him to reach these numbers. He is 30 years old, 1.82 meters tall and his best conditions are in Stamina (88), Ball Control, Crossing, Short Passing and Curve (87), but above all, in its versatility.
Rating: 86
Sakina Karchaoui She is 28 years old and 1.60 meters tall, but she is possibly the best full-back in EA Sports FC 25as it stands out in almost everything, especially in Acceleration (92), Agility (90) and Crossing (89).
Rating: 87
Number one this time is Theo Hernandezwho is only 26 years old, is 1.84 meters tall and is a true sprinter. He stands out in Acceleration and Sprint Speed (95), but it also has outstanding numbers in Jumping (95), Stamina (92) and Strength (88).
Rating: 87
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
More EA Sports FC 25 news:
#Top #Left #Backs #Sports #Ratings #Confirmed
Leave a Reply