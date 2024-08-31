The summer transfer market is always a period of great anticipation for football fans. Teams are looking to strengthen their position for the new season, but not all leagues are showing the same financial strength. This summer, the English Premier League has once again demonstrated its financial supremacy, while Spain’s La Liga continues to lag behind other major European leagues.
The Premier League, absolute leader
As expected, the Premier League has dominated the transfer market with a total expenditure of 2.310 million eurosconsolidating its position as the competition that spends the most in the world of football. This expenditure not only far exceeds that of any other league, but also shows the economic gap that exists between the English competition and its closest competitors.
In addition, the Premier League also tops the list of sales revenue, with approximately 1.5 billion euros collected, leaving a negative balance of 814 million eurosThis economic dominance is not new; English football has been leading the global transfer market for more than 20 years.
Italy and France: on the hunt
The Italian Serie A is positioned as the second league with the most spending in the transfer market, reaching the figure of 1.001 million eurosThis return to high spending reflects Italian clubs’ attempt to regain ground in the European elite, although they are still far from competing with the Premier League in economic terms.
For its part, the French Ligue 1 is in third place with 705.5 million euros Despite facing serious financial problems at several of its clubs, the French league continues to attract talent and spend significant amounts on signings.
The Bundesliga and La Liga: stable but lagging competitions
The German Bundesliga remains in fourth place with a total expenditure of 596.5 million eurosAlthough it is not at the level of the English and Italian leagues, it is still an attractive competition for players and clubs.
On the other hand, the Spanish La Liga, despite having increased its spending by more than 100 million compared to last season, is ranked fifth with 554.5 million euros invested. This increase has not been enough to come close to the figures of its competitors, reflecting the economic restrictions imposed in recent years by Javier Tebas, president of La Liga, and the strategy of the clubs to prioritise financial sustainability over excessive spending.
Saudi decline and the power of the Championship
One of the surprises of this market has been the drastic drop in investment in the Saudi Pro League, which has gone from spending nearly 900 million last year to just 255.8 million euros in this window. Although the Saudi market remains open until Monday, the drop in spending is already significant.
Another notable note is the power of the Championship, the second English division, which has invested 236.3 million eurosmore than many top divisions in European and South American leagues. This underlines the attractiveness and economic potential of even the lower categories in England.
|
League
|
Total expenditure (millions of euros)
|
Premier League (England)
|
2,310.00
|
Serie A (Italy)
|
1,001.00
|
Ligue 1 (France)
|
705.55
|
Bundesliga (Germany)
|
596.48
|
La Liga (Spain)
|
554.49
|
Saudi Pro League (Saudi Arabia)
|
255.85
|
Championship (2nd England)
|
236.30
|
Serie A Championship (Brazil)
|
160.85
|
Portuguese League
|
144.35
|
Liga MX (Mexico)
|
119.31
