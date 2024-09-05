He Friday, August 30th The transfer market in Europe and in La Liga There was a lot of activity, because despite the financial restrictions of several clubs to register players, it was a very busy summer in Spain.
Obviously, the soap opera of Kylian Mbappé He turned all the spotlights to Madrid and his historic presentation, but he was not the only big name to arrive this summer and there are many who are trying to compete with him for the place as the best signing of the season.
Below we present the 10 best signings in La Liga for the 2024-2025 season, leaving the best for last and based on his popularity and possible influence on his new team.
Coming from Borussia Dortmund, Sebastian Haller surprised with his last-minute signing for the Leganeswhere he is not only projected to be the star striker, but also one of the most influential signings for his team and in LaLiga.
One of the most mediatic was that of Endrickwho landed on the Santiago Bernabeu After months of waiting and despite the fact that it has not yet enamored the fans of the real Madridhas already made his debut dressed in white.
He is not higher in the rankings due to his possible status as a substitute during the season, but at just 18 years old, he could be one of the big surprises in Spain.
James Rodriguez resurfaced in the America’s Cup as a real crack under the colors of Colombia, so his return to Europe will have several spotlights on it and, if he manages to replicate the level he showed in the summer, he will be a sensation with the Rayo Vallecano.
He Atletico Madrid signed to Robin Le Normand after a spectacular Euro Cup with Spain, he arrived with all the credentials to consolidate himself as a world-class defender thanks to Cholo Simeone.
After Dovbyk’s departure, the Girona They bet on Spanish blood and paid 8.5 million euros to Braga for it. Abel Ruizwho has the great responsibility of commanding the stubborn attack not only in La Ligabut in his long-awaited debut in the Champions League.
Alexander Sørloth He arrived from Villarreal with the firm intention of establishing himself as a key striker in the AthleticBut when it seemed that he was going to be the starting striker, a last-minute signing added competition that will only strengthen the Norwegian striker’s ambition.
After paying 42 million euros, the Atletico Madrid He signed a player with the undisputed label of a starter. Conor Gallagher He has already shown that he will be a key piece in Simeone’s midfield and a large part of the good results this year should come from his feet.
It is precisely Julian Alvarez who went down to Alexander Sørloth of his role as a starting forward, as he arrives with the label of two-time champion of America and world champion, in addition to being important in the Manchester City despite not beating Haaland for the position.
He Atletico Madrid has in The Spider his star signing, but now all that’s left is for Simeone to be able to make the most of his abilities.
The thing about Dani Olmo in it Barcelona is being brutal. His start to the season is justifying the efforts to sign him and he has the conditions to become the signing of the season. With Flick under his collar, he could be the most influential player of the year in La Liga.
There is no way to get down to Kylian Mbappé of number one. His name, quality and how long it took to get to the top real Madrid make the Frenchman the most important signing of the season and, possibly, of the last 10 years in La Liga; now all that remains is for him to put all that obsession for his signing into practice on the pitch,
