The Liga MX The transfer market is drawing to a close and there are already many millions flying around the offices in Mexico, with Blue Cross and Monterrey as two of the main clubs that invested the most in outstanding figures.
Facing the important phase of the Opening 2024below we list the best signings of the summer in the Liga MXbased on his level, importance within the club and the media coverage of the transfer.
It should be remembered that in Mexico, signings from abroad are allowed until Saturday, September 14, so Mexican clubs still have plenty of time to sign their best prospects.
At the last minute, Tigers signed Uriel Antuna and made one of the surprises of the summer, as it was a direct transfer with the Blue Crossa club with which he had just become top scorer and was key to reaching the last final of the Clausura 2024.
His signing could be key to opening up new possibilities for an already powerful offense, but one that lacked freshness.
Coming from the Lionthe Rayados of Monterrey They closed the transfer of Fidel Ambrizwho had already been an undisputed starter and captain of the team for several seasons, but when his future was looking towards Europe, the locals came to sign a quality Mexican.
Also in the north, Tigers invested heavily in the central defender, Joaquim Pereirawho comes from Saints from Brazil with the intention of establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the league and commanding the rearguard of Veljko Paunovic.
One of the surprises of the summer was that Anthony “El Choco” Lozanowho arrived at Saints Laguna after shining in La Liga with the Cadizwhere he excited all the fans of Honduras for the level of his young figure.
Finally arrived Jorge Sanchez to Blue Cross and does so with the intention of making people forget Rodrigo Huescas on the right lane, in addition to a rematch to return to the Mexican National TeamHe could be a key signing in the tournament if he maintains his good form.
The name of Paulinho should have been heard more since his signing was finalized; however, little by little he is making people talk due to his immense quality and how he has impacted the functioning of the team. Toluca.
Coming from the Sporting from Portugal, Paulinho has the ability to become the best signing of the tournament, especially if the Devils play at their highest level.
More than 10 million dollars disbursement Blue Cross by Giorgos Giakoumakiswho arrives with the label of undisputed starter and with all the physique of a killer. After passing the adaptation period, the Greek should consolidate himself as a star player in the Liga MX.
Oliver Torres He arrived as the first bomb of the summer and although he has not been revealed as the star that he is, his name and trajectory in Europe make his signing one of the best of the summer. Now all that remains is for Martin Demichelis achieve their full potential.
Erick Sanchez arrived at America in exchange for a fortune, over 10 million dollars, so The Eagles They signed one of the best and most sought-after midfielders in Mexico. He has the responsibility of establishing himself in the starting eleven and consolidating himself as one of the best players in the Liga MXdespite having to compete with the best midfield in the tournament.
Lucas Ocampos He arrived at the last minute and immediately climbed to the top of the tournament’s best signings, as he was not only key in the Sevillebut he proved to be a different player in the Monaco, Marseille and Ajax, so now you will have to meet expectations in Stripedwhere he will have to be key in the search for the title.
