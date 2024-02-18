We take a look back at the ultimate winter sports enthusiasts!

It's spring break again, so we're going to put up some trees about winter sports. It's quite an event. You leave the car full of skis, poles, Moon Boots, ski clothing and all kinds of other things. Then you rush towards the mountains as quickly as possible. Then you put all your ski gear in a musty room. Then you will stand in line for five-six days at all the ski lifts. Then the slopes become pimpled after a few hours and you switch to the slopes at 2 p.m. Schnapps. Or something like that.

Winter mail-bearers!

The best part is the journey back and forth. The Alps are epic, the Autobahn can be amazing and with the right car it's a blast. That's why we have an overview of the top 10 winter sports enthusiasts! Of course, the list is entirely subjective. To prevent the list from being full of Audi station wagons, we have chosen 1 per brand. Most of them are no longer available new, but fortunately there are still plenty of gems coming up marketplace past. Again: it's completely subjective, so if you have a cool addition, let us know in the comments! There goes @nicolasr then do something with it. Or not.

Alpina B10 3.0 Allrad (E34)

1993 – 1996

The BMW 525iX was specifically intended for the Alpine countries. Strangely enough, BMW did not want to apply the four-wheel drive system to a less powerful 5 Series. Or one with more power. If you wish the latter, you could go to Alpina for the B10 Touring 3.0 Allrad.

Image credits: Oldenzaal Classics

That is basically an Alpina variant of the E34. The engine was enlarged from 2.5 liters to 3.0 liters, increasing the power to 231 hp. Of course you got an Alpina lip, twenty-spoke Alpina rims and an Alpina deko set. You could also leave out that last one. 70 copies of the B10 3.0 Allrad were made. Fun fact: the Allrads are slightly higher on their legs.

Audi S8 (D2)

1994 – 1999

As said, we could easily have filled the list with Audi station wagons. The brand is very strong in winter sports cannons. The Audi S8 is a special one. The car came onto the market in 1994 as the sporty variant of the Audi A8 limousine.

At that time there were not many sporty top limos. The Audi S8 combined a 340 hp 4.2 liter V8 with permanent four-wheel drive and even a six-speed manual gearbox. 1994 was still the time when you were considerably faster with a manual transmission than with an automatic.

Volvo V70 R AWD

1998 – 1999

The Volvo 850 was the first large Volvo with front-wheel drive. Strangely enough, in this case this resulted in better driving characteristics. This also had to do with the fact that the RWD Volvos were quite simple in design. With the 850 R, Volvo enthusiasts discovered that the grip itself is finite on the front axle with such power.

Fortunately, Volvo put everything right with the V70 R AWD. The V70 was the facelift model of the 850 (actually it was the facelift after the Alter 2). Thanks to a fairly inventive four-wheel drive system, you could better use the 250 horsepower, as well as the 350 Newton meters. If you had the manual gearbox, you could reach 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h. Not that you did that with winter tires and a roof box. But it was just nice that it was possible.

Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG 4Matic Combi (S210)

2000 – 2003

Mercedes was relatively late with four-wheel drive. Why would they: after all, there was drive on the wrong wheels (front) and on the right wheels (rear). And that was the case with all Mercedes. In the 1990s, Audi and Volvo made waves with all-wheel drive station wagons and AMG hit back. They made a special series of E-Classes in Affalterbach.

The basis was the E430 4Matic and they turned it into an E55 AMG. You could only get it on special order, of course at the top price. It is still a very cool car. All comfort, a big V8 and an enormous amount of space. Why did you have to have an SUV again?

Range Rover Sport Supercharged (L320)

2005

The only SUV in the list. We make a small exception because Land Rover only makes crossovers and SUVs. With the Range Rover Sport, Land Rover aimed more at the asphalt. The car was sportier than any Range Rover. That's easy to say, because many cars are sportier than a Range Rover from that period.

The basis was not a Range Rover, but the Discovery. This means that you had a ladder chassis and a self-supporting chassis, so a high weight. You really needed that 4.2 Supercharged Jaguar for some performance. Advantage, once you arrived at the winter sports destination you could still go wild, because unlike almost all other SUVs of today, these are very off-road capable cars.

Opel Insignia OPC Sports Tourer (A)

2009 – 2013

A seriously underrated winter sports car, this Opel. You get all the qualities of an Audi A6 in a bigger package, actually. The Insignia OPC is the Vectra OPC. While the latter was an understeering tire smoker, the Insignia was a true winter sports cannon. The engine – a 2.8 V6 with turbo – is good for 325 hp, allowing you to easily reach 250 km/h. The big difference with the Vectra was the all-wheel drive system.

Oh, and the Insignia was a considerably more luxurious, larger and thicker car than the Vectra. The highlight were the seats, those big Recaros are still epic. Special: the styling of the first generation OPC is still very fresh. It is the perfect winter sports cannon if you want a fresh occasion that not everyone has. Yes, it is a bit heavy, but that is not unpleasant, especially on long journeys.

Porsche Panamera Turbo (970)

2009 – 2013

There are several candidates at Porsche. The 964 Carrera 4 and the 993 Turbo were AWD pioneers that you could always use. The Cayenne was the first SUV with which you can actually drive HARD down the Autobahn. Still, we are now going for the first generation Panamera. A new type of car.

Not the prettiest, but extremely capable. As a Panamera S with a manual gearbox it was an E39 M5-esque hooligan, but as a Turbo it was a pure-bred winter sports car. A 4.8 liter V8 with two turbos, good for 500 hp. And unlike many other German fatties, there was no limiter here. So this thing was running well over 200mph.

BMW M550d Touring (F11)

2011 – 2013

A big diesel with four-wheel drive, that was Audi's territory for a long time. BMW didn't really do anything about it. The E34 5 Series was only available with a petrol engine and the E39 did not allow AWD at all. xDrive made its comeback with the E61, but was only available on the 530d.

With the F11 series, BMW went all out with an N57S engine, an inline six with not one, not two, but no less than three turbos. THREE! This gave you 381 hp and 720 Nm at your disposal. Endless pulling power. The combination of sprint capabilities, Autobahnstormm qualities and range were unprecedented and actually still are. A successor with four turbos was later introduced, but it disappeared again quite quickly (with the facelift).

Volkswagen Golf R Variant

2015 – 2017

Volkswagen has had several fast station wagons that you can describe as winter port bashers. But the most successful is the Golf R Variant. That car is a great and perfect mix between speed, price, luxury, practicality and space.

The Golf 7 station wagon is a great car in terms of space, more space than the average 3 Series. The 2.0 TSI is good for 300 hp, then 310 hp and then 300 hp again. In any case, it is a lot, especially after a mild tuning treatment.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio (949)

2017 – 2020

Four-wheel drive and Alfa Romeo have been going well together for years. However, Alfa Romeo has often chosen just the wrong model to equip with their famous Q4 all-wheel drive system. It was available on the 156, but only in combination with the 1.9 JTD. Things were better organized with the 159, but that car was so heavy that four-wheel drive gave it even more speed.

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a great highlight when it comes to the ultimate winter sports car. We sometimes jokingly say that the Stelvio is the prototype crossover for people who don't actually want a crossover (but have to). In terms of weight it is not too bad and

BONUS: Ferrari FF

2011 – 2015

A few years ago yours truly went skiing in Ischgl. There were three Russian cars at the hotel (that was still possible at the time). A G63 AMG at the front, a G63 AMG at the rear and a Ferrari FF in between. It just showed that the FF broadened the repertoire for a Ferrari driver.

The FF is the first Ferrari with all-wheel drive (FF stands for Ferrari Four), although you can only enjoy the first few gears of the integral drive. In addition to four-wheel drive, the FF is extremely spacious: there can really be four people in it. You can even take some luggage with you. And it can accommodate a roof box! By the way, it is still a real Ferrari, because that 6.3 V12 is still very epic. With 660 hp, there aren't many faster cars on the Autobahn.

This article Top 10 highlights from the history of the ultimate winter sports carnivals first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Top #highlights #history #ultimate #winter #sports #enthusiasts