One more week in Major League Soccer is over and each team is looking to add three units to improve their position in the respective conference. For now, here we present the 10 best goals that were seen in the soccer day in the MLS. Tremendous goals!
In that same game between Inter Miami and Atlanta United, Bryce Duke was felt with a goal. All the elaborate action was worth it, when accompanied correctly to end up just pushing the ball with a light touch and turning the scoreboard.
the mexican striker Ronaldo Cisneros is living a good moment with Atlanta United. The striker got his goal in the game against Inter Miami by taking advantage of a loose ball inside the area to push past goalkeeper Marsman.
Christian Roldan took advantage of an excellent service by his teammate Nicolás Lodeiro, to finish off with a good heading technique and make it 2-0 in that match. Unfortunately for him, he couldn’t prevent his squad from falling 4-3.
The San José Earthquakes team returned to winning ways by beating the Seattle Sounders 4-3. At minute 46′ Christian Espinoza He pulled out a bombshell to make it 2-1 momentarily. He later he got the double from him in a round night for the Argentine.
The player jackson yueill He did not want to be left behind and also scored a great goal in the soccer week of Major League Soccer. What caught the attention of this goal was the triangulation that was made between his teammates, to put the cherry on the cake and tie the score until that moment.
again Leonard Bell He was a key player in the Inter Miami team. In this commitment he made himself felt by correctly lowering the ball, turning and finishing to tie the game 1-1 against Atlanta United.
In the game between the LA Galaxy and Nashville, Dejan Joveljic He was the one who scored the only goal of the game, shooting from the inside, sending the ball into the net. With that great goal, the Los Angeles team got the three units in the match.
Emmanuel Reynoso opened the scoring in the game between Minnesota United and the Chicago Fire. In the crescent he received a ball to immediately take the shot from the right and beat the goalkeeper.
The player Sebastian Ferreira scored a great goal in the game between the Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas.
The way he made the reception, to immediately shoot first, was what was worth the ticket.
In the game between DC United and the New England Revolution, Brandon Bye a real goal was sent. The player received a ball on the outskirts of the area to shoot from the right, leaving the ball placed inside the nets.
