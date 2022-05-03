Last weekend concluded one more day in the Major League Soccerwhere the conferences are taking shape each time in the face of the Playoffs of the competition.
Here we present the 10 best goals that were seen in the American contest. True paintings!
The player Facundo Torres he scored the second goal with which Orlando City beat Charlotte 2-1. The drop and the calm with which he and his partner Ruan made the play was worth everything.
In that same match, christian fuchs discounted for the Charlotte squad from the penalty spot. Although it is true that this was a set piece action in front of the goalkeeper, the best thing was the way he defined from the eleven steps.
The Montreal Impact team beat Atlanta United 2-1 at home. The second goal of the Canadian team was the work of Joaquin Torreswho took advantage of a good play by his teammate Kamal Miller to shoot a showy popcorn.
The New England Revolution squad took advantage of the locality to account for Inter Miami. Football player Adam Bucksa he put in an accurate stub, turning his head correctly to send the round to save.
Derick Etienne he was one of those responsible for the Columbus Crew’s 3-0 thrashing of DC United.
The player made a good ball reception to immediately put in a light touch to put the second goal of the night.
What a great goal was the one that sent the footballer Alan Velascowho in the game between Sporting Kansas City and Dallas, masterfully took a free kick, putting the tie at that time 1-1.
Another of the free kick goals that were seen this week in Major League Soccer was the one achieved by Peter Santos. The Portuguese from the Columbus Crew stopped the goalkeeper due to the good hit of the ball.
The Argentine player Marcelino Moreno a loose ball was found inside the area to lower it, and with a simple movement of feet, he managed to get an opponent off of him, settled down and took the shot.
On the other hand, in the second place of our top this weekend it was taken Ian Murphy, from Cincinnati. The player received from the chest inside the area, to immediately take the half turn with class and style, beating goalkeeper Bono, from Toronto.
Although it is true that it is believed that the goals from long distances are due to the goalkeeper’s mistakes, the reality is that these goals never go unnoticed and are authentic goals. Concrete and recent case of Sebastian Ferreyra, of the Houston Dynamo, who saw the goalkeeper ahead to take a shot from midfield. Great goal!
