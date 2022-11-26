Facing a Challenge?

Gaming can be a fun and exciting endeavor but also present its challenges at times. Being a gamer demands a certain level of dedication and continuity, but also some life hacks to make sure to be the best gamer you can possibly be. The path to becoming a great video game player takes time, enthusiasm, and commitment, so there are a few steps to keep in mind. From trying different games to entering tournaments, there are many ways to increase your chances of becoming a professional competitor and winning all the tournaments you participate in. Here are the top 10 gaming life hacks when competing.

10 Life Hacks for Competing

1. Learn from the best

Part of becoming the best possible gamer you can be is learning from the best. It is an important life hack to take into account when competing as it is necessary to keep in mind that, like any activity in life, you may not always be the best. As such, take time to listen and learn from others, which also applies to video games.

2. Enter tournaments

The best gaming life hack is to practice, and there’s no better way to do so than entering tournaments. It’s easy to enter tournaments, whether online or in person, as all you need to do is fill out a digital or physical form, have your entry confirmed, and show up at the right time and place. Entering tournaments will give you reassurance in your abilities and is a good life hack to meet other competitors.

3. Dedicate time

A maybe obvious but nonetheless important gaming life hack when competing is to dedicate time to your play and yourself. The simple rule to follow is that the more time you commit, the better you’ll become. There are several ways to do this, from carrying a portable gaming device so you can practice more to downloading games on your phone.

4. Try different games

An effective life hack is trying different games when competing to understand different playing styles and develop new skills. With the hundreds of gaming genres that exist, you are guaranteed to gain at least one or two unique skills from trying a new one, such as an adventure or sports game.

5. Upgrade your gaming set

An efficient life hack when competing is to have the best gaming set to improve your game and comfort. Look into accessories like blue light glasses, wireless headsets, smart lighting, a spacious desk, and a comfortable gaming chair. These simple aspects can go a long way in improving your game by bringing you more ease when competing.

Following the meta is a practice gaming life hack when competing, as it will help you win more often. The meta is a part of the gameplay that can be used and repeated advantageously. For example, whenever a new Call of Duty game comes out, there’s more often than not a meta to follow, meaning specific pace ‘power moves.’ Knowing the meta of the game you’re playing makes you more likely to win when competing.

7. Break up your day

When competing, an important and sometimes ignored gaming life hack is to break up your day evenly. Competing in video games can be an all-day activity that can be bad for your eyelids but also fatiguing for your mind. That’s why breaking up your day is vital to allow your brain to recharge every now and then.

8. Analyze your play

Analyzing your play is an easy yet important gaming life hack when competing. To do so, you simply need to sit back and rewatch some of your best and worst games. This won’t only help you avoid silly mistakes when competing, but it will also give you a chance to breathe and relax your hands.

9. Stay healthy

Open a window, drink some water, and eat some food on a regular basis. Competing, although incredibly fun, can sometimes mean forgetting the healthy habits of everyday life. To avoid becoming unhealthy, get some sunlight and do other important things you would do on a regular day to stay healthy. Not only is your health important on a general basis, but it can also help your cognitive abilities when competing.

10. Have fun

Whether you are the best professional gamer out there or you’re just getting started in competitions, an essential aspect of gaming is to have fun. Don’t forget to make the most out of your time competing because, before anything else, video games are about enjoying yourself.