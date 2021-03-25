I.In the past twelve months, not a day went by without Corona reporting. This is certainly not because journalists no longer know what to write about, but rather because the pandemic is an issue that affects every individual in their personal and professional lives. It is due to this omnipresence of the Corona that other topics receive little or no media attention, or, as the media-critical NGO “Initiative News Enlightenment” (INA) puts it, are “forgotten”.

The top ten of these forgotten messages are chosen annually by INA in cooperation with Deutschlandfunk. For this purpose, suggestions are collected from the population, which are then examined by research teams and presented to a jury made up of scientists and journalists. Judging by the media coverage of these topics and their relevance to society as a whole, which should not be so easy to evaluate, the ranking is finally established.

This year in first place: the amendment of the Federal Government’s Network Enforcement Act, which aims to act quickly and effectively against hate crime and hate speech on the Internet. The law with the awkward name was passed in 2017. But because, as you can quickly see on social media, there is still a great need for action, the federal government announced amendments in spring 2020. According to the INA, discussions about the law are still conducted exclusively in specialist circles despite the increasing number of users.

This may be due to the media underrepresentation, but probably also to the cryptic name of the law for normal internet users. On the INA list follows the planned major NATO maneuver “Defender 2020”, which has been canceled due to Corona. Perhaps more would have been reported on this military operation had it been able to take place in full. In third place is the inadequate training of doctors and midwives in dealing with violence during pregnancy, followed by the risk of poverty among people between the ages of eighteen and twenty-five and other socio-political issues.

There is no question that all of these topics are relevant. Whether or not deficit reporting can and must be measured and packaged in a ranking can and must be discussed. Even the overall social relevance, which is cited as a parameter, can hardly be determined. The population is expressly asked to submit suggestions for topics, but in the end it is a jury of experts who decide on a “winner”. The media needs of the general public are not represented in this way. But maybe that is not the aim of the ranking at all.