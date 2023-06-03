El Bomboro is one of the architects of the winning era of the royals by accumulating five of the eight Leagues, apart from the highest scorer in the history of the institution is among the top ten foreign scorers in the League, however, he is still far from the top.

Here we leave you the top ten foreign scorers in Liga MX:

El Toro converted 133 in the regular phase and twelve in league after defending the jerseys of Santos Laguna, América, Atlas, jaguars and Cruz Azul, achieving 94 with the Guerreros de la Comarca.

The network breaker left his mark in Necaxa, San Luis, América, Atlas, Xolos, Puebla and Veracruz, living with the Rayos and the Tuneros his best moment with 58 and 51 goals, respectively.

His best mark was with atlanteanhis first team on Aztec soil, when he made 53, then he paraded through MoreliaPachuca, jaguarsAmerica and Puebla.

In it lagoon harvested 64, with Spanish Athletic he achieved 86 and finally added 47 in Cruz Azul.

Cabinho overcame the hundred barrier with two squads, first with the cougars upon reaching 151 and then with atlantean by adding 108. With León he got 44 and with Tigres nine.