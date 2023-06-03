Tigres added a new Liga MX title in the Clausura 2023, with the French André-Pierre Gignac scoring a penalty in the grand final that began with the somersault over the Chivas to add the eighth star to the feline shield.
El Bomboro is one of the architects of the winning era of the royals by accumulating five of the eight Leagues, apart from the highest scorer in the history of the institution is among the top ten foreign scorers in the League, however, he is still far from the top.
Here we leave you the top ten foreign scorers in Liga MX:
The Mexican nationalized Argentine forward had a lot of brilliance in Mexican soccer by accumulating 145 annotations.
El Toro converted 133 in the regular phase and twelve in league after defending the jerseys of Santos Laguna, América, Atlas, jaguars and Cruz Azul, achieving 94 with the Guerreros de la Comarca.
The Argentinian (RIP) was a real danger for defenders, as he had a great pitcher and a good shot, going through a large number of clubs since his arrival in 2001. El Chango garnered 146 points In total, unfortunately he only converted two in the Liguilla.
The network breaker left his mark in Necaxa, San Luis, América, Atlas, Xolos, Puebla and Veracruz, living with the Rayos and the Tuneros his best moment with 58 and 51 goals, respectively.
Because of Gignac, El Canguro was displaced from the Top 20 of the top scorers in the history of the Mexican league. The Colombian was active in Mexico for about 15 years. The fee left by the attacker was 156 goals139 in the regular phase and 17 in the Fiesta Grande.
His best mark was with atlanteanhis first team on Aztec soil, when he made 53, then he paraded through MoreliaPachuca, jaguarsAmerica and Puebla.
For now, the current Mexican soccer champion is on the 17th rung of the top scorers in Liga MX and he can still aspire to more, since he does not seem to be thinking about retiring. The World Cup player with France in 2010 arrived in Mexico in 2015 and since then he has already scored 166 pointsto become the top scorer of tigersdisplacing for some time to Thomas Boy (RIP). Simply at the Big Party he already did 31.
For sixth place we move to the 70s with the Uruguayan net breaker, who left his record in 172 annotations, 160 in the regular phase and twelve in the Liguilla. The striker was signed in 1971 by Spanish Athleticwhere he made the most goals with 55, then he ventured into veracruzToluca, Atletico Potosino, Peasant Athletes and Oaxtepec.
El Tuca not only claims to be one of the most successful coaches in Mexican soccer but also to be among the 20 best scorers in the history of the League. Despite being a midfielder, the Brazilian excelled when drilling 182 times the nets, with seven of them in the Liguilla, with El Tucazo in the final against America being the most remembered. In Atlas he scored nine goals, then with Pumas he accumulated 116, later playing with nezaRayados and Toluca.
We have already reached the Top 10 of the highest scorers and the Brazilian presumes to be in ninth place thanks to his 199 annotationswhich he achieved between 1972 and 1984, with only three teams defended.
In it lagoon harvested 64, with Spanish Athletic he achieved 86 and finally added 47 in Cruz Azul.
Pata Bendita passed the barrier of 200 goals with 214, after 14 years active in Aztec soccer. The Chilean, sixth in the all-time table of scorers in Mexico, was with América, JaliscoNeza, Atlético Potosino and Pumas, achieving 45 with the Azulcremas and the Mexicans.
Simply El Diablo Mayor, who holds the record for most goals scored in a single tournament with 29, something difficult to beat. The Paraguayan is in fourth place with the highest scorers with 249, all with the Red Devils of Toluca after eleven years carrying the colors. In addition to this, he is the maximum network breaker in the Liguilla with 43.
The place of honor belongs to the Brazilian, who was incredibly able to score more than 300 goals in 13 years, 289 in the regular tournament and 23 in the Fiesta Grande to add 312being the only one so far to achieve that goal.
Cabinho overcame the hundred barrier with two squads, first with the cougars upon reaching 151 and then with atlantean by adding 108. With León he got 44 and with Tigres nine.
