Georges Mikautadze was in the squad of a Ligue 2 team during Euro 2024, and no one would have guessed it.

The striker was one of the most potent players in the entire competition in the early rounds, scoring three goals and providing an assist during Georgia’s impressive run to the knockout rounds. He is one of six winners of the Golden Boot.

For some reason, Jordan Pickford becomes one of the best goalkeepers in the world when he wears an England shirt

The Three Lions number one was once again in fine form for his country during Euro 2024, especially in the early rounds when England’s attackers struggled to find their best form at the other end of the pitch.

Arda Guler was perhaps the breakout star of Euro 2024.

Despite being just 19, the Real Madrid youngster was Turkey’s inspirational leader in Germany, providing a decisive edge in the final third of the pitch during their run to the quarter-finals.

His goal against Georgia, in particular, will remain in the memories of fans.

Considering he wasn’t even a starter until Pedri got injured, Dani Olmo has done a good job to make this list.

The RB Leipzig attacking midfielder earned his place thanks to his fantastic performances in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of the competition, in which he scored two goals and provided an assist as Spain claimed victory.

There was a moment during Euro 2024 when Jamal Musiala looked certain to win the Player of the Tournament award.

In the end, they had to settle for sixth place in our rankings after Germany’s elimination in the quarter-finals.

The youngster was superb throughout his time at Euro 2024, and his performance in the group stage was truly impressive.

Nico Williams’ €58m release clause looks like the bargain of the century after his exploits at Euro 2024.

The winger was electric in Germany, bringing Spain pace, craft and, most importantly, great form from the left flank. He scored a crucial goal in the final to lead his team to victory.

Simply put, the Netherlands would not have reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024 without Cody Gakpo.

In fact, they probably wouldn’t have made it past the group stage.

The Liverpool man was an inspiration for his country in Germany, scoring three goals and regularly pulling the Dutch back from the brink of elimination.

He is expected to have a breakthrough 2024/25 season at Anfield.

Fabián Ruiz was arguably the most consistent player at Euro 2024.

The midfielder provided consistent quality on and off the ball for Spain, pivoting beautifully with Rodri in the midfield of the talented La Roja side.

PSG will be praying that he regains this form at club level.

When Rodri is on your team, you are very likely to win 99% of the football matches you play.

Spain and Manchester City have benefited from his winning mentality in recent seasons.

As expected, he played brilliantly at Euro 2024 for Spain and took home the Player of the Tournament award, but he is not our winner…

Yamal, who is already 17 years old and celebrated his birthday the day before the final, has been our best player in this tournament.

This kind of thing doesn’t happen.

Lamine Yamal has emerged as a true superstar at Euro 2024 and has shown that he has the potential to be the ‘greatest of all time’. His Young Player of the Tournament award was fully deserved and he could easily have taken the overall award from Rodri.