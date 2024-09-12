With EA Sports FC 25 now on our consoles, career mode is a must-play mode. Forming a team, signing and developing players is one of the most entertaining parts of the football video game.
You always need a good striker to win difficult matches. So here are the 10 best strikers to sign in career mode, both male and female.
With his vast experience, he probably needs another player to compete for physical reasons, but he guarantees many goals per season in the quest for the title.
Rating in career mode: 88
Potential: 91
The Frenchman is one of the most sought-after players in the game, due to his versatility in linking up in the midfield and also as a great finisher.
Rating in career mode: 88
Potential: 92
Marie-Antoinette Oda Katoto, the great PSG and France striker, is in high demand in the game.
Rating in career mode: 88
Potential: 91
Champion and top scorer. A reference and one of those players who are more than necessary in your team: Lautaro Martínez.
Rating in career mode: 89
Potential: 92
The striker is one of the best players in the world and has made this clear both with the Norwegian national team 13 years ago and also with French club Lyon.
Rating in career mode: 89
Potential: 91
24 years old and with very good physical and footballing tools for the attacker of the MLS team and the United States.
Rating in career mode: 89
Potential: 91
Harry Edward Kane is a British footballer who plays as a striker for Bayern and at 31 years old he leaves his mark on both the Bavarian team and the English national team.
Rating in career mode: 90
Potential: 92
She plays as a forward for Chelsea and the Australian national team, of which she has been captain since 2019. Kerr is her team’s all-time top scorer.
Rating in career mode: 90
Potential: 92
Probably the best ‘killer’ in the video game. Any ball that ends up in front of the goal is likely to be a goal for the City striker.
Rating in career mode: 91
Potential: 93
At 25 years old, it was the most anticipated transfer in European football in recent years.
Rating in career mode: 91
Potential: 95
