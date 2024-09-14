The ratings for the new EA Sports FC 25 are here and with them, we can see who are the best in their positions according to the video game (and public opinion).
The debate about the best midfielder in the world is always present and now with the revealed averages, this will surely continue. So, we review the 10 best in this new edition of FC.
In what could be his last year as a professional, Luka is still among the top 10 most valued players in the world in his position, which speaks volumes about his professionalism. Invaluable, beyond his 86 average.
He is a tireless goal-scorer and a key player. In order to have a dynamic midfield, it is impossible not to think about keeping Barella.
Cerebral. He may not appear to be there, but in one play he wins you the game. He is unbalanced mentally, before he is with the ball. Top.
In real life, injuries don’t help him. But in the game, his brain can’t be wasted.
Skinny. Ungainly. But he has more speed than anyone else and with his back turned, it is practically impossible to get the ball off him. An absolute crack who we have to work hard to sign, because it will be worth it.
The Uruguayan with a thousand lungs, who never gets injured and on top of that scores goals.
The Norwegian is the star of Arteta’s Arsenal and is making his national team dream. If you want good football, you have to pay attention and sign him as soon as you can.
The Belgian wins games on his own, and you can’t miss out on players of that calibre.
Numbers 2 and 1 are from the same team and are women. Absolute pride and great recognition. In this case, Putellas, who with an average of 90 sees almost everyone from above. Winner of the Ballon d’Or and all the titles at FC Barcelona.
If you like the way Barcelona play, Bonmatí is ideal for your team: she played all the youth football at the Catalan club and today she is the best midfielder in EA FC 25. Character, goals and 91 average. Not bad.
