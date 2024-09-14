Ready for a new season of EA Sports FC? The edition 2025 It’s here and with it the long-awaited ratings of the best players available in the game, especially if you start career mode, one of the favorite modes for gamers.
On this occasion we bring you the best central defenders in EA Sports FC 25, It is key to have a defender who can avoid crucial aerial duels, take the maximum sprint in the 90th minute or save you from a one-on-one against the best forwards.
Opening this Top-10 is Gabrielof the Arsenalwho has an imposing height of 1.90 meters. His best conditions are in Heading Accuracy , Def Awareness and Aggression (87).
Rating: 86
Also with 1.90 meters, Alessandro Bastoni He is still on the list at just 26 years old. His best qualities are the Jumping (89) and the Interceptions (88). Remember that the Inter player appears with Lombardia FC.
Rating: 87
At 30 years old, Marquinhos is ranked eighth. The player of the Paris Saint Germain excels in Def Awareness (90), Interceptions, Standing Tackle and Jumping (89).
Rating: 87
1.93 meters tall and 23 years old. William Saliba He is one of the best central defenders in FC25. His best qualities are in Standing Tackle and Jumping (89).
Rating: 87
His 31 years are not an impediment to standing out among the best defenders of EA FCwell Antonio Rudigerwith his 1.90 meters, has his greatest strengths in Aggression (92), Sprint Speed and Strength (91).
Rating: 88
The first of FC Barcelona in the ranking is Irene Paredeswho is 1.78 meters tall, is 33 years old and shines in Def Awareness (92), Reactions (91) and Interceptions (89).
Rating: 88
One of the most complete defenses is that of Olympique Lyon, Wendie Renardwho is 1.87 meters tall, is 34 years old and shines in Heading Accuracy (94), Def Awareness (92) and Standing Tackle (92).
Rating: 88
The defender of the Manchester City, Ruben Diasopens the podium of the best central defenders. He is 27 years old, 1.87 meters tall and his best qualities are in Def Awareness (90), Standing Tackle (90) and Strength (90).
Rating: 88
Virgil van Dijk He is the second best central defender, at 33 years old and 1.93 meters tall. He excels in Strength (93), Standing Tackle (91), Def Awareness and Composure (90).
Rating: 89
At number one is Mapi Leonof the FC Barcelonawho at just 1.70 meters tall stands out in several areas: Def Awareness, Standing Tackle and Composure (91).
Rating: 89
