The ratings for the new EA Sports FC 25 are here and with them, we can see who are the best in their positions according to the video game (and public opinion).
The debate about the best defensive midfielder in the world is still going on and now with the averages revealed, it is sure to continue. So, we review the 10 best in this new edition of FC.
The Frenchman is indispensable for Real Madrid and is starting to do the same for his national team. With a rating of 85, he is among the top 10, offering good passing and security.
The Frenchman’s level dropped slightly in 2023-24 when he left for Al Ittihad in Arabia, but he continues to make a difference, being called up to France and that positions him as the ninth best player in his position for EA FC 25.
A Brazilian bastion and captain, a reference and leader for Newcastle. Good passing, sacrifice and marking: all that for your team if you sign him.
The Portuguese is playing more and better both for his national team and for Bayern Munich, and this is evident in his game.
Turkey and Inter have a player of total hierarchy, who with his experience leaves nothing to chance and is a guarantee of composure on the pitch and in your squad.
The German is playing more and more and always doing well. Synonymous with total and absolute hierarchy. A leap in quality for your team.
If there is one person responsible for Bayern Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title win last season, it is Xhaka, who is one of the indispensable players in any team with his flair and brashness.
Key player for Arteta’s Arsenal and Southgate’s England. A reference and absolute leader. If you have the chance to buy him, don’t hesitate to keep Rice.
The pitch in the head. Guijarro is synonymous with FC Barcelona, champion of everything, and if you want to do Olympic laps, you can’t not have her on your team
To his good touch, his ability to score and his feeling that he never loses the ball, he added an absolute defensive value that positions him by a wide margin as the best defensive midfielder of EA FC 25: Rodri. The Best.
More news about EA Sports FC 25:
#Top #defensive #midfielders #Sports #confirmed #ratings
Leave a Reply