The 2024 Copa América has come to an end with Argentina being crowned champions of the tournament. After these exciting weeks of international football, let’s see who the best players of the competition have been.
The 22-year-old had almost 10 clearances per game in the group stage, the best figure for any centre-back. He was one of the main reasons Ecuador pushed Argentina to penalties.
Even though he got himself sent off against Uruguay in a crucial match, I still give him this award because he was outstanding overall in this tournament. Muñoz was magnificent for Colombia until the terrible mistake when he decided to elbow Ugarte.
“Dibu”, the best goalkeeper in the world today, was very important for Argentina, which suffered more than expected in some games, especially in the penalties of the quarter-finals against Ecuador.
A national team player. A player who plays important matches. A player with strong legs when he has to score, and with exquisite legs when he has to play. A player that you always want to have on your team. A great player.
The star of the surprise Canada side in the tournament. The 24-year-old, who plays for Nashville SC, was a headache for any full-back. He scored the first goal against Venezuela and won multiple duels. He also provided a great chance to Davies that did not end in a goal. He was also important against Argentina.
At 21 years old, he showed a lot of maturity in his first Copa América. The Real Sociedad player He led in markings in the final third (20), the combination of markings and interceptions (30) and was third in blocks (8) at the time of writing.
Venezuela was eliminated from the tournament in the quarter-finals after losing on penalties to Canada. But it should be remembered that to get to first place they won their group perfectly, which included Ecuador and Mexico (3 wins). This was led by the authentic leader and historical scorer of the team, Rondón, 34 years old, who played in his fifth Copa América.
2 goals, 6 key passes and a 96% xG without penalties. Díaz, who became Colombia’s third top scorer in the Copa América, is the ultimate definition of South American football. Against Uruguay he took charge of every counterattack, running until exhaustion and dribbling as much as he could. A player of important teams and moments.
Top scorer of the tournament, with five goals for the Argentine national team. As a starter, from the bench… it doesn’t matter, he always managed to score.
One goal and six assists! He led Colombia to the final with his magical left foot. The best player of the tournament.
More news about the 2024 Copa America
#Top #Copa #America #Players #Ranked
Leave a Reply