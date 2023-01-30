We look at the cheapest cars with 300 hp (or more) in the Netherlands in 2023.

A new year automatically means new car prices. A few weeks ago we looked at the cheapest cars in the Netherlands. It was striking that they A, are not even that bald anymore and B: that they were still quite pricey. Too bad, because this means that driving gets further and further away from normal people. Not only that, it also means a lesser growth of cheap cars. You will notice this on the occasion prices.

But what about nice cars? Every year we make an overview of the cheapest cars with 300 hp or more. Every year we see a shift, cars are becoming more and more expensive. That can come as no surprise. But this year the beacons have really been moved.

Oh, little footnote: we’re looking at cars with 300 horsepower from a petrol engine. Electric and PHEV we will cover another time. Not only because they are (much) cheaper, but also because most petrol cars with 300 hp are quite fun to drive. Without further ado, these are the 10 cheapest cars with 300 hp you can get in the Netherlands.

BMW 540i Business Edition Plus (G30)

€81,928

The beacons have been moved. That much is clear. This means that the BMW 540i is in the overview. Granted, then you have a relatively easy car to BMWstandards, but how a BMW should be according to BMW standards. So with a six-cylinder in-line engine and rear-wheel drive.

The engine is good for 333 smooth horsepower and 500 Nm. The consumption of this BMW 5 Series is even quite modest. The 540i is cheaper than the M340i, which is considerably sportier and equipped with more power. Choose a dark blue with brown leather and you have a stylish sloop that is relatively affordable.

Alpine A110GT

€79,090

Small and light cars emit relatively little CO2, so you have little extra burden. As a result, the Alpine A110 GT can be called somewhat affordable, although 80 grand is still a huge amount of money.

Where the BMW 540i from above amply exceeds 300 hp, the Alpine reaches exactly the 300 hp limit. The torque is 340 Nm. But because the Alpine is so light (only 1,119 kg), you can still sprint to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and reach a top speed of more than 260 km/h.

BMW M240i Coupe (G42)

€76,106

Proof that purists are more environmentally friendly. The BMW M240i was initially only available as an xDrive. Now with 374 hp it is not an unnecessary luxury, especially if it is your daily driver.

But a BMW belongs to rear-wheel drive, the BMW 2 Series in Coupé form has that too. Not only is the M240i lighter, there are also fewer losses in the powertrain. This results in a lighter and more economical car. So in addition to a lower starting price from BMW, the BPM is also less intense.

BMW X2 M35i xDrive (F39)

€76,971

Crossovers are now also included in this overview. In this case it is the small cars with the big engine. The BMW X2 M35i is one of those. With 306 hp and 450 Nm you have a lot of power for a car that weighs less than 1,600 kg.

In relation to the interior space, the weight is a bit on the high side. But hey, you can’t have everything. What you do have is four-wheel drive. From 0-100 km/h is over in 4.9 seconds and the top speed is 250 km/h. That is seriously rap for such a mischievous city cart.

Audi SQ2

€76,399

Then we have arrived at the Audi SQ2. Sporty and a crossover. You can’t say it, but this is quite a fun total package. You have 300 hp and 400 Nm under your right foot. And despite being a crossover, the weight of 1,510 kg is somewhat light. This Audi is a perfect car for the Randstad. With the increased ground clearance you can easily defy the thresholds.

It sounds stupid, but these kinds of compact crossovers can sometimes be quite fun. Especially because they have a little more suspension travel than the sometimes very hard hot hatches. The T-Roc R is not in the overview, as it is no longer available in our country. But this fast Audi Q2 still!

Audi S3 Sportback

€74,931

Here you see that a crossover is a waste of money. Because for less money you have a faster and more practical hatchback. The Audi S3 is a chic hot hatch with serious forward momentum.

An Audi RS3 is even cooler with such a five-cylinder, but it costs 25 grand more (yes, a ton!). The S3 has 310 hp that accelerates you to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. That’s all you really need (but it is possible via ABT).

Mini Clubman JCW (F54)

€72,310

The only station wagon in the overview. The Mini Clubman is a strange phenomenon. It appears to be the station wagon variant of the Mini hatchback, but that is not correct. It is considerably narrower and has a shorter wheelbase.

The Clubman is a kind of low Countryman or a BMW 1 Series Touring with Mini characteristics. The Mini hatchback is a B-segment car, the Clubman a C-segment vehicle. With the strongest engine you have 306 hp and 450 Nm, which also makes it a very fast Mini. And nobody notices.

Mini Countryman JCW (F60)

€70,510

Ok, promise, this is the last crossover of the overview. What is strange, the crossover version is cheaper than the lighter, lower and superior station wagon. The Mini Countryman has slightly more favorable emissions than the Clubman and therefore saves a lot in tax.

The Countryman is a direct competitor for the Audi SQ2 and BMW X2 M35i, but is therefore considerably cheaper. With a 0-100 sprint time of 100 km/h, it is also marginally slower.

BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe (F42)

€67,808

And yes, another car with the B48 engine, the B48A20T1 to be precise. It is the strongest two-liter BMW builds and because this engine is relatively efficient, the prices are somewhat reasonable, it seems. The BMW M235i is very similar in name to the M240i, but the two couldn’t be more different.

It’s not even the two doors that the Gran Coupé has. The M235i has the engine transverse (just like the MINIs) and four-wheel drive through a Haldex setup.

BMW M135i xDrive (F40)

€67,161

A luxurious all-round hatchback with enough talent for speed. You should not compare the BMW M135i xDrive with the old six-cylinder model. No, think of it as a chic Volkswagen Golf R. The performance is more than excellent, the interior is very nice and the price is really very good.

This fast BMW 1 Series is in The Netherlands more than 7,500 euros cheaper than an Audi S3. And don’t forget we live in a time when a Mercedes-AMG A35 costs 90 grand for options these days. So in that respect an absolute bargain, this M135i, without ever feeling like you’ve chosen ‘the cheap’ option.

