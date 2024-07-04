The Japanese Header Famitsu shared the estimates of sale of games in physical format and consoles in Japan for the final week of June, that is between the 24th and 30th of last month. Let’s start with the Top 10 of the best-selling consoles which is composed as follows:
- OLED Switches – 30,743
- PS5 – 25,301
- Switch Lite – 10,580
- Switch – 4,942
- PS5 Digital Edition – 2,204
- Xbox Series X – 1,154
- Xbox Series S – 438
- PS4 – 218
We can see that PS5 has sold a good number of units, approaching the OLED model of Nintendo Switch. However, Nintendo’s console family dominates as always. Not bad Xbox Series, which manages to count in the thousands, which is not always the case.
Japanese Software Sales at the End of June
Let’s now move on to the Top 10 best-selling games (the second value is the number of total sales in the 30 days since the release):
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – 88,425 / New
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 8,977 / 7,815,790
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,473 / 5,884,212
- [PS5] Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 6.993 / 31.005
- [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 6,457 / 193,142
- [NSW] Minecraft – 5,037 / 3,554,008
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 4,438 / 994,862
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru – 4,367 / 1,076,481
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 3,807 / 1,877,772
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 3,679 / 5,532,620
As we can see, Nintendo Switch is still the leading console in terms of sales of software in physical format, but PS5 manages to carve out a position with Elden Ring and its expansion. The only new release of the week also gets the first position.
#Top #BestSelling #Games #Japan #Show #Nintendo #Switch #Dominance #PS5 #Steals #Position
Leave a Reply