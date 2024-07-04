The Japanese Header Famitsu shared the estimates of sale of games in physical format and consoles in Japan for the final week of June, that is between the 24th and 30th of last month. Let’s start with the Top 10 of the best-selling consoles which is composed as follows:

OLED Switches – 30,743

PS5 – 25,301

Switch Lite – 10,580

Switch – 4,942

PS5 Digital Edition – 2,204

Xbox Series X – 1,154

Xbox Series S – 438

PS4 – 218

We can see that PS5 has sold a good number of units, approaching the OLED model of Nintendo Switch. However, Nintendo’s console family dominates as always. Not bad Xbox Series, which manages to count in the thousands, which is not always the case.