The ratings for the new EA Sports FC 25 are here and with them, we can see who are the best in their positions according to the video game (and public opinion).
The debate about the best attacking midfielder in the world is always present and now with the revealed averages, this will surely continue. So, we review the 10 best in this new edition of FC.
The Tottenham and England midfielder is getting good reviews and is one of the game’s discoveries, as he is a player who is not very well-known but is effective.
The German’s level has dropped slightly in 2023-24 but he is still one of the best in the Bundesliga and in his team, Borussia Dortmund.
The Dutch player who plays for City is one of the biggest stars in women’s football and she makes that clear in virtual mode too.
The midfielder is one of the stars of her team, NY Gotham FC of the NWSL in the United States, and has already won the world championship with the USA, beating France in the final in 2019.
Indispensable for Manchester United and a key player in Portugal, Bruno Fernandes is growing year after year and is becoming one of the best 6 players in his position at EA.
Irregular with Argentina, indispensable for Roma. Loved by the ‘tiffosi’, he is a guarantee of success for your team and gets into the top five.
Brazenness and imbalance in equal parts. The Bayern Munich player guarantees that 1vs1 almost always in your favour when looking for the opposing goal.
Wirtz, another German, has made it onto the podium of EA FC 25’s best midfielders. He has grown a lot as a footballer in recent times and virtual development is acting accordingly.
Débora Cristiane de Oliveira, known as Debinha Miri, is a Brazilian soccer player who plays for Kansas City Current in the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States and for the Brazilian national team. At 32 years old, she brings experience and speed to help your team win.
Logically, the most unbalanced footballer in the world (in real life) in his position, is in the game. With an average of 90, Jude drives fans crazy and having him in your team is a total guarantee of success and goals.
