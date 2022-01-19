2022 not only has great anime premieres, but also many series that return with new seasons. Here you will find the 10 that we most expect and that will surely break records this year.

Shingeki no Kyojin

The last part of the last season of Shingeki no Kyojin it took a long time to arrive and did it in two parts. This one, the second one, will end everything and it has done it big with only two chapters at the date of publication of this text.

The End of Hajime Isayama’s Story It has everything and it will be an event in the pop culture of the 21st century, as one of the most successful and brilliant franchises of today.

Kimetsu no Yaiba

2022 also brings us the third arc of Kimetsu no Yaiba, which will continue the story after the film of MugenTrain, and the padding that they released in the fall of 2021, despite rumors pointing to the new season since last year.

The quality is the same as always with Ufotable in animation and, of course, we entered new narrative lines that are also the ones that consolidated Ufotable. Koyoharu Gotoge as the big names of the Shōnen Jump.

Kimetsu no Yaiba is flying with its second season | Source: Ufotable

boku no hero academia

Although the last two seasons and his movie were disappointing, see back to boku no hero academia It is something that we look forward to year after year, more so because we know exactly when the manga will resume this season.

inside the sleeve, Kohei Horikoshi is having his best moment, so we hope that Bones finally returns to the adaptation quality of the first seasons.

We will see the most intense arc of the manga in the sixth season of the anime | Source: Bones

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc

As one piece Y Naruto they keep doing numbers every year, it is also not uncommon to see bleach will have a comeback. The franchise of Tite Kubo, who decided to focus on new stories like Burn The Witch, will have a new opportunity for new generations.

The return of Bleach with a much more modern animation | Source: Shōnen Jump

The Case Study of Vanitas

One of the most popular vampire stories today and quickly built a solid fan base. Its second season will expand this world and hopefully give us even more impactful animation. thanks to the long-awaited sequel.

Look at nothing but beautiful vampire. | Source: Bones

To Your Eternity

Although all anime are governed by supply / demand, it was a fact that we would see a second part of To Your Eternity, the work of Yoshitoki Oima that takes us through the life of an immortal entity that learns human life, with all its vices and perversions, but also with all those great virtues.

Yoshitoki Oima’s masterful narrative will have a second season | Source: Brain’s Base

Rent-a-Girlfriend

A second season for hate mommy-chan more? Of course! This romantic comedy was, of course, one of the great surprises and controversies for the way he deals with rental girlfriends, a popular craft in Japan and several Asian countries.

Kazuya, fool. | Source: TMS Entertainment

In/Spectre

It may have slipped a bit under the radar in 2020 because it came out while the wave of COVID-19 was exploding in Asia. However, the quality is unquestionable from the hand of Brain’s Base.

This novel and manga seeks to exalt the Shinto idiosyncrasy of Japan and it achieves it with an atypical story of romance that also feeds on esoteric and mystical themes with precious and impressive animation.

Spiritual Japan lives on in the story of In/Spectre | Source: Brain’s Base

Pop Team Epic

Among the great surprises of 2022 is the second part of Pop Team Epic, animated comic strips that seek to ironize adolescent life in Japan, but also with how this is shown in anime and manga, which despite being infinitely popular… is often exaggerated and unrepresentative.

Ready for a new ride on the fritez train? | Source: Kamikaze Doga

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

The Pinnacle of Comedy, aka Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, will return this 2022 with its third season. The manga of this franchise has advanced with great success and it is not surprising to be able to see a new season of this anime.

Now, we can see more progress in Shinomiya and Shorigane’s relationship, but also the development of the story that Aka Akasaka created without knowing that it would be the best romantic comedy of this century (for now).

Daddy daddy doo! | Source: A-1 Pictures

