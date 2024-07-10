Anime always have a main character, however, he or she does not always win the hearts of the audience. In fact, there are several installments in which the main character goes completely unnoticed and even seems fat, making the supporting characters, co-main characters and even the villains shine even more. Remember Death Note? Here we give you a list of characters that are more interesting than the main characters themselves.

Of course it depends a lot on the audience’s reception, but it’s interesting when Other characters completely steal the audience’s hearts before the protagonist himself, especially in shojo or shonen. Here I show you a list so you can contradict me or agree with me. Remember that we try to update the content a bit, so you may not find overshadowed protagonists from the 90s that you hated. Without further ado, I show you the selection.

Anime supporting characters more loved than the main character

Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan

Levi Ackerman is one of the most beloved characters of all time, especially for his skills. The captain is an ace and from the beginning he showed himself to be the well-seasoned defender of humanity.

Not only is he a captain who knows how to do his job on the battlefield, but he also makes the right decisions, even when his heart tells him otherwise—oh yes, our dear Erwin.

In addition to his strengths, Levi has his flirtatious touch and his fixation with cleanliness will make us think of his humanity and his sensitivity, even though we see him with only one expression all the time.

Levi is one of the most beloved characters in anime, not only Attack on Titan. And he’s well earned the affection of fans. He even has a recent one-shot by Hajime Isayama! In the artbook, the Bad Boy part introduces us to Levi’s past.

Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo Satoru may be many things, however, he is also He is one of the most beloved husbandos, without being the nicest guy, but one of the most powerful.

In fact, after the latest events in the manga Jujutsu Kaisen, I do not hesitate to say that fans would have preferred to sacrifice Itadori for Gojo himself, which shows his great charisma and the appreciation that the anime audience has for him.

L is for Death Note

Good is that To start with, Yagami Light was a little thing and he lost his mind with all his ego. And even though he was more of a villain protagonist, he still had the main focus that was completely taken away by the sweets-worshipping hikkikomori-looking one, but one very attentive to detail, isn’t he?

L had a mysterious appearance and a much more interesting personality than Light.when the protagonist lost his mind, our dear L had an unmovable face, his loss was also one of the deepest and insurmountable.

Sasuke Uchiha from Naruto

We knew Sasuke from his childhood and although he was an orphan like Naruto, he didn’t go around fooling around all the time, In fact, he was trying to grow by leaps and bounds. He was slowly becoming more human and connecting with his peers while honing his skills with dedication. He came from a good family and was all the rage.

He was also the dark-haired bad guy who was quite appealing due to his clean-cut way of being, speaking and presenting himself. Being the protagonist’s best friend, he also created a different effect, even after he crossed over to the other side, the audience more or less understood him.

Sasuke Uchiha used to shine more than the blond hair, blue eyes and screaming voice of the ninja protagonist of one of Shuēisha’s most famous anime.

Zoro from One Piece

Zoro is the swordsman of One Piece and in fact, his story is full of tragic and action-packed moments. The young man is his captain’s best friend and has a very different attitude to Luffy’s, who maintains a very kind aura.

Zoro, due to his skill and personality, is one of the most beloved pirates in the crew and in pirate anime.

Kaiju Hoshina No. 8

Hoshina arrived with his fox eyes and seemed to be more intense with the rules than he was. He initially recruited Kafka after seeing his great effort, after which he also allowed him certain comforts so that he could advance in his own way in matters of information and even told him that he trusted his 1%, what a great guy Second Captain Hoshina!

However, he won everyone’s hearts by fighting hand to hand, with his katanas and with impressive mastery, but he did not limit himself to that, the captain truly cares about the lives of his subordinates.

Hoshina is demanding and very human, everyone adores him and he is definitely more wow than Kafka. One of the most interesting supporting characters in the anime.

Draken from Tokyo Revengers

Takemichi is a guy who travels through time and space trying to save his ex-partner. Along the way he meets several gang members and tries to regulate his own relationships because every decision could put his friends’ lives at risk.

Despite all the scorn that falls on Takemichi, well, the boy is not really that interesting, especially when compared to Draken, Mickey’s best friend and the leader of the gang.

Draken is very strong and is quite loyal to Mickey, but he also has a noble soul and is kind, he’s quite an adorable boy! Plus, what a look, don’t you think? He’s the star of the anime even though he’s a supporting character.

Sinbad of Magi

Sinbad seemed to be a supporting character in Magi: The Laberynth of Magic and The Kingdom of Magic. He is the king of the seven seas and is usually quite flirtatious, kind and powerful, making him one of the most interesting characters in the anime.

In fact, the character development is crucial and although we love him at first, the twists in the narrative will only impress us even more and in fact, perhaps, towards the end of the manga, a different admiration for the hero who possesses seven djin containers will germinate.

You’ll have to read it to find out.

Sebastian from Black Butler

Black Butler It is one of the most flirtatious anime, the Victorian vibe and mystery usually captivate the audience, but not as much as the existence of Sebastian himself who, in theory, follows the orders of Ciel Phantomhive, his master.

Of course, the demon butler is an essential character, but not as much as Ciel himself. Ultimately, he is at the service of the boy and everything is developed according to the boy’s needs, despite this, few would last two seconds on screen if the “all-powerful” Sebastian did not appear.

Rin Tohsaka from Fate Stay Unlimited BladeWorks

Shirou is the character who stars in the saga of Fate Stay Nightnext to Saber, his servant. Howeverthe powerful magician who comes from an elegant and ancestral lineage is Tohsaka whose servant archer is a faithful and powerful warrior.

Nevertheless, Rin does not depend on anyone to fight, She is intelligent and skilled in the magical field, and her emotional strength is also interesting. We all love Rin very much. Especially when she contrasts so much with Shirou, who at the beginning of the story is all focused, understandable, but still very slow in his world.

What do you think? Don’t like the selection? Tell me why. Remember that the summer anime season has already started, so let’s see which other supporting characters overshadow the main characters.

