The next African Cup of Nations will take place from January 13 to February 11 in Ivory Coast. Several selectors are well known to the general public.
The CAN will return to its screens at the beginning of 2024. Senegal will try to revalidate the title conquered in 2022 against Egypt. The Teranga Lions are led by Aliou Cisséwhich has one of the ten highest salaries on the African continent.
Discover the salaries of several selectors for the next CAN.
The Tunisian is far from his counterparts. In the 2022 World Cup he had the lowest salary in the competition. He will try to continue doing the excellent job he did leading the Carthage Eagles who beat France in Qatar.
As a player, Rigobert Song won the CAN twice. He will try to add this title now as coach of the Indomitable Lions. In the last edition, the Cameroonians lost in the semi-finals before winning the small final.
The Irishman landed at the head of the Ghanaian team a few months after the 2022 World Cup. He will try to erase the failure of the last CAN, where the Black Stars were eliminated in the first round.
The Senegalese coach has held the position since 2015. In particular, he won the last CAN against Egypt. At the end of 2022 he extended his contract until 2024 with the Teranga Lions and doubled his salary according to the newspaper Récord.
In charge for more than two years, the Belgian is trying to breathe new life into Bafana Bafana. South Africans have not participated in a World Cup since 2010, the year they organized it. At the continental level they also struggle to shine, absent from the last CAN.
Walid Regragui replaced Vahid Halilhodzic at the head of the Moroccan team a few months before the World Cup in Qatar. He managed to lead the Atlas Lions to the semi-final eliminating Spain and Portugal. He will now try to place Morocco on the roof of Africa.
The Portuguese are divided in Nigeria. The poor results of the Super Eagles could have defeated him, but the Nigerian federation is going through a major crisis that prevents it from firing him. This summer the coach accepted a salary reduction of around 70,000 euros per month, but the new amount was not leaked.
The former Girondins de Bordeaux coach will try to crown Côte d’Ivoire at home. The Elephants are the organizers of this CAN. This is the first time that the Frenchman coaches a national team. According to Enquête Média, his monthly salary exceeds 100,000 euros.
In July 2022, the Portuguese became the new coach of the Pharaohs. He will try to conquer the CAN, which has fled Egypt since 2010. It is the second country with the highest income on the African continent.
According to a source close to the Algerian football federation, Djamel Belmadi’s salary is around 200,000 euros per month, indicates the El Khabar media. He allowed the Fennecs to lift the CAN in 2019 with the revelation of Ismaël Bennacer. This is the highest salary on the African continent.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Top #Africa #Cup #Nations #coach #salaries