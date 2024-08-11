Caesarean section

A Mossad agency responsible for special covert operations. The Kidon Unit is affiliated with it and specializes in liquidation and assassination methods. It consists of several teams, each team comprising approximately 12 people.

The unit members responsible for carrying out operations are multilingual, dual nationals and operate abroad.

Once the targets are identified, their files are transferred to the Intelligence Services Committee, which includes the heads of the Israeli intelligence services and is known by its Hebrew acronym, “Varash.”

The Mossad’s killing orders are known as the “red page,” and each order is approved by the prime minister and other ministers.

Throughout the history of Mossad’s work, the methods it uses to kill its targets have varied. In 1978, Mossad killed Wadi Haddad, head of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, by poisoning him with toothpaste.

An undercover agent with access to Haddad’s home swapped his regular toothpaste for a similar tube containing a poison developed in Israel, and every time Haddad brushed his teeth, the poison entered his bloodstream.

His screams of pain were reportedly so loud that he had to be sedated.

As time progressed, Mossad began to change its assassination methods by relying on technology.

On November 27, 2020, Mossad assassinated Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, shooting him on a street in Absard, a city near Tehran, using an AI-powered machine gun robot operated via satellite.

Once he was identified, the machine fired 15 bullets at his car in three bursts, the hit so accurate that his wife, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was unharmed.

A bomb was then detonated to destroy the robot so that the Iranians could not analyze it.

The recent assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was preceded by a series of assassinations in Tehran since October 7 until today, carried out by Israel in various ways and methods.

There are many accounts of how Haniyeh was targeted, and the details remain unclear, especially since Israel has not claimed responsibility for the operation, nor has it denied it yet.

Initial reports indicated that the Israelis killed Haniyeh with a remotely detonated bomb at his residence, which is under the protection of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.