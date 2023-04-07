Adult cinema is full of varied proposals, but few like “toothed vagina”. This film, directed by Mitchell Lichtenstein and originally released in the United States in 2007 under the title “Teeth”, caught the attention of thousands after it went through famous festivals such as Sundance and the Berlinale. But what has generated so much curiosity among viewers? It is not only about a vulva with teeth, but also about the narrative that its director tries to outline with his strong scenes. More details below.

“Toothed Vagina” stars Jess Weixler in the role of Dawn. Photo: IMDb



What is “Toothed Vagina” about?

“dawn She is a pretty young high school virgin who unknowingly has a pair of mutant teeth between her legs. Caught between her budding sexuality and a bunch of overly sexual young people, Dawn ends up giving in to her strange powers, ”says the official synopsis shared by MUBI.

“Toothed Vagina” brings us closer to a young woman who has not yet explored her sexual life. At the beginning of the movie, we know that her stepbrother tried to get over her with her, so her vulva developed sharp teeth to protect herself from her. Despite having discovered this strange ability, she did not take it into account until she arrived at the institute.

Because the idea of ​​being intimate makes her uncomfortable, she tries not to develop romantic relationships with her peers, but it won’t stop her from getting caught up in compromising situations. In such a context, every time a man seeks to go beyond the limits with her, her vulva becomes a lethal weapon.

In this way, “Toothed Vagina” not only builds a black comedy to entertain the public, it also tries to create awareness among the viewers.

Cast of “Toothed Vagina”

Jess Weixler as Dawn O’Keefe

John Hensley as Brad

Julia Garro as Gewn

Josh Country as Dr. Godfrey

Hale Appleman as Toby

Ashley Springer as Ryan

Trent Moore as Mr. Vincent.

