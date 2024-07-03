The days of dentures may soon be a thing of the past thanks to a revolutionary discovery in dentistry. Japanese startup Toregem Biopharmawith the support of Kyoto University, has developed an antibody capable of regrow an entire tooth through a single injection.

Until now, losing a tooth meant relying on solutions such as dentures or dental implants. However, in September 2030the new antibody drug of Toregem Biopharma will enter the human testing phase. This drug acts on a protein called Usag-1, which inhibits its growth. The results of preliminary animal tests are promising: researchers observed that a single dose of the antibody stimulated the growth of a complete tooth in a healthy mouse and helped form teeth in rodents with tooth agenesis.

Hopes and doubts on tooth regrowth

Even though the excitement is sky-high, there is no lack of doubts. Elisa Travagliati, a dentist from Florence, expressed an optimistic caution regarding the results of this innovative experiment.

“The results seem promising, but there are still some unknowns about how well the drug works and the quality of the teeth that will grow,” he explained.

One of the biggest fears is that the new tooth may not have the correct shape or function, such as a molar growing in place of an incisor.

This development could revolutionize dental treatment not only for those who have lost teeth due to decay or accidents, but also for those who suffer from congenital diseases. If the drug works as hoped, it could eliminate the need for prosthetic solutions and significantly improve people’s quality of life.

