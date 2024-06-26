According to a Rutgers Health study, an analysis of the medical records of 1,765 older adults shows that patients with at least 21 teeth were more likely to maintain a healthy body weight than patients who had fewer. Each additional missing tooth was correlated with a 2% increase in the probability of obesity, and each pair of missing opposing molars was correlated with a 7% increase in the probability of obesity.

Obesity-related tooth loss

“Many healthy foods, especially raw fruits and vegetables, are difficult to eat when you don’t have functional teeth,” said Rena Zelig, lead author of the study published in Gerodontology . “One possible explanation is that when people, especially older adults, lose their teeth and have difficulty chewing, they begin to eat easier-to-eat but less healthy foods, such as mashed potatoes, cookies or donuts. These foods are typically higher in calories, fat and sugar, resulting in weight gain.”

“Dentists may be able to reduce the problem by instructing patients on how to adapt healthier foods to make them easier to eat, whether by peeling, cutting, cooking or blending them. Vegetables can be added to a soup or stew, and fruit can be added to a smoothie or parfait,” added Zelig, an associate professor at the Rutgers School of Health Professions.

The researchers examined data from 1,765 adults aged 65 to 89 who underwent treatment at the Rutgers School of Dental Medicine between 2016 and 2022. To analyze the relationship between the number of teeth and body mass index (BMI), used statistical methods adapted for other factors that might influence BMI, such as age, gender, and existing health conditions.

Nearly 73% of participants were overweight or obese. The average number of dentition remaining was 20. This is just below the threshold of 21 needed for functional chewing, although 45% of participants had at least 21 of the entire dentition. (A full set typically has 32 teeth, including wisdom teeth.)

Unlike the back teeth, which are more important for chewing, the front teeth are generally used for biting into food and do not appear to affect weight status as significantly as the back teeth did. No significant connection was found between the number of pairs of anterior dentition, which are typically lost after the posterior dentition, and BMI.

These findings are in line with previous studies suggesting that poor dental health is linked to weight problems. However, this study uniquely highlights the important role of the posterior ones in maintaining a healthy weight.

Poor dental health has also been linked to other health problems, including oral cancer and other cancers, as well as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

“There’s a tendency to separate oral health from all other types of health, but oral health has a profound impact on overall health,” said Steven Singer, a study co-author and chair of the Department of Diagnostic Sciences at the School of Dentistry. “The mouth is a mirror of the rest of the body. Dentists are also the medical professionals many people see most often, so it makes sense that they would routinely check key biomarkers of health, such as weight and blood pressure, and work with patients whose results indicate problems or refer them to other health care providers.”

Tongue and lip piercings can damage your teeth and gums

Oral piercings should be removed to save teeth and gums, dental professionals have urged as they displayed an electronic poster at EuroPerio10, the world’s leading congress in periodontology and implantology, organized by the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP).

“Our study found that many people with oral piercings had deep pockets and gaps around their teeth, and receding and bleeding gums,” said study author Professor Clemens Walter of Greifswald University Medicine, in Germany. “These are all signs of periodontitis, also called gum disease, which can lead to tooth loss. People with tongue and lip piercings should remove them to protect their teeth and gums from further damage.”

It is estimated that approximately 5% of young adults have an oral piercing, with the tongue being the most common location. Women are about four times more likely to have an oral piercing than men.

This systematic review has compiled the best available evidence on piercings and oral health. The analysis included eight studies with 408 participants who had a total of 236 lip piercings and 236 tongue piercings. One in five patients had piercings in more than one oral site. The duration of use ranged from one month to 19 years, and most of the jewelry was made of metal.

Studies have compared teeth and gums next to the piercing with teeth and gums elsewhere in the mouth. For tongue piercings, three out of five studies found deeper pockets around the teeth next to the piercing, while three out of four studies observed larger gaps. All four studies examining patients for gum recession found this problem in those with tongue piercings, while two out of three studies found bleeding gums. For lip piercings, the primary outcome was gum recession, observed in three out of four studies.

Professor Walter said: “The findings suggest that oral piercings, especially on the tongue, adversely affect the adjacent teeth and gums. In those with tongue piercings, damage was particularly notable around the two lower front teeth, called the mandibular incisors, which are important for biting and chewing food. The likelihood of damage to the teeth and gums appeared to increase with the length of time a lip or tongue piercing was worn.

He concluded: “Dentists should inform their patients about the risk of periodontal complications when wearing oral piercings, and people with these piercings should be strongly encouraged to remove them.”

Diabetes can weaken teeth and lead to tooth decay

People with diabetes Type 1 and Type 2 are prone to tooth decay, and a new Rutgers study may explain why: reduced strength and durability of enamel and dentin, the hard substance under the enamel that gives structure to teeth.

The researchers induced type 1 diabetes in 35 mice and used a Vickers microhardness tester to compare their teeth to those of 35 healthy controls for 28 weeks. Although the two groups started out with comparable teeth, the enamel became significantly softer in the diabetic mice after 12 weeks, and the gap continued to widen throughout the study. Significant differences in dentin microhardness emerged by week 28.

“We have long observed high rates of cavity formation and tooth loss in patients with diabetes, and we have long known that treatments such as fillings do not last long in such patients, but we didn’t know exactly why,” Mohammad said. Ali Saghiri, assistant professor of restorative dentistry at Rutgers School of Dental Medicine.

The study, now published in the Archives of Oral Biology, advances a multi-year effort by Saghiri and other researchers to understand how diabetes affects dental health and to develop treatments that counteract its negative impact. Previous studies have established that people with both types of diabetes have significantly elevated rates of most oral health problems, both in the teeth and the soft tissues surrounding them. Saghiri and other researchers have also shown that diabetes can interfere with the process of adding minerals to teeth as they wear down from normal use.

“This is a particular focus of mine because the population of people with diabetes continues to grow rapidly,” Saghiri said. “There is a great need for treatments that allow patients to keep their teeth healthy, but it has not been a major area for research.”

How acid damages teeth

The University of Surrey and the Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Birmingham have developed a new technique to better understand how acid damages teeth at a microstructural level.

The researchers performed a technique called “in situ synchrotron X-ray microtomography” at Diamond Light Source, a special particle accelerator facility with which the University of Surrey has a strong working partnership. There, electrons were accelerated to near the speed of light to generate bright X-rays that were used to scan dentin samples as they were treated with acid.

This allowed the team to create clear 3D images of the internal structure of dentin with submicrometer resolution (one micrometer is one thousandth of a millimetre).

By analyzing these images over the course of the six-hour experiment, the researchers conducted the first time-resolved 3D study (often referred to as 4D studies) of acid-induced microstructural changes in dentin.

The study, published in Dental Materials, highlights that acid dissolves minerals in different dentin structures at different rates. Dentin makes up the majority of human teeth and supports the enamel, which covers the surface of the crown, helping to make teeth strong and resistant, but acids from dental plaque can cause cavities that affect the integrity of the tooth structure. This research aims to develop knowledge that leads to new treatments capable of restoring the structure and function of dentin.

Dr Tan Sui, a lecturer in materials engineering at the University of Surrey, renowned for her work on creating improved, biologically inspired materials, and who led the research team, said: “Relatively little is known about how exactly does acid damage the dentin inside our teeth at a microstructural level. This new research technique changes that and opens up the possibility of helping identify new ways to protect dental tissues and develop new treatments.”

Nathanael Leung, final year PhD. student at the University of Surrey, has received a 2021 GSK Award from the Oral and Dental Research Trust. He will continue to study the mechanical response of dentin to masticatory forces in correlation with the microstructural changes caused by acid and in response to various treatments such as fillings and crowns.

This research is part of an ongoing collaboration with Prof Gabriel Landini and Dr Richard Shelton at the School of Dentistry, University of Birmingham.