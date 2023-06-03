Los Tigres are champions for the eighth time in the MX League And the reality is that the form the team had before the league stage made us think that the club had zero options to establish itself in the local tournament. However, along the way, Siboldí and Sebastián Córdova have appeared to give birth to one of the most powerful squads in the country and make the eighth for those of the UANL.
Right now Mauricio Culebro’s board of directors is already working on assembling the squad for the next tournament, with the renewal of Siboldi being the first step to be completed. The second will be to define who are the players who will leave the squad and one of the men who has been in limbo, even since the beginning of 2023, is ‘Diente’ López, to whom the coach does not assure him that he will continue to be part of the squad of the reigning Liga MX champion.
The ‘Tooth’ contract ends at the end of this year and the club knows that if they do not renew or sell him this summer, they will lose him as a free agent at the end of the tournament. Something that was not in the plans when they signed him as the most valuable signing in the club’s history. Robert Dante is not sure that the Uruguayan will have a place in the stellar eleven the following tournament. The directive sees him more outside than inside, but at the end of the road, a large part of the decision will be in the hands of the player.
