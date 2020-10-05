Grough metallic amalgam, tooth-enamel-colored plastic – or would you prefer shiny gold? Professor Franz-Xaver Reichl is head of the International Advisory Center for the Compatibility of Dental Materials in Munich. For decades he has researched the toxicity of various materials used for dental fillings. In the interview, the expert explains their advantages and disadvantages.

WORLD: Many people with amalgam in their mouth worry that this alloy will release toxic mercury into the body. How problematic are amalgam tooth fillings?