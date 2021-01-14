Toonme began to attract a lot of attention in recent days, and if the name does not sound familiar, perhaps its function does, because it transforms your face into an animation very similar to the one made by Pixar.

Photographs of famous people transformed into animated characters began to appear through various social networks, and believe it or not, making yours is very easy.

If you still don’t use Toonme, but you want to see yourself as someone from Soul, Coco or Intense-Mind, we explain step by step how you can do it.

Photo filters are nothing new, and apps like Facetime They have launched real gems that turn your images into something surprising.

Since it is out of fashion to see how you would look as someone of the opposite sex, now you can transform yourself into a character from Pixar, and doing it is very simple.

Even Rubius is already a Pixar character.

This fun effect is achieved thanks to Toonme, a app available for phones iOS and Android that you can download completely free, although there is a trick, since after three days you will have to pay to use it.

The process is very simple, because once you have this program installed, all you have to do is upload a photo or image where a face can be clearly seen.

Toonme It will use an artificial intelligence to become a Pixar character, and in this way you can show off to your friends.

How to edit a photo as a Pixar character in ToonMe with a PC

If for some reason you cannot install the application on your cell phone, don’t worry, there is a version for Pc that you can use online.

All you have to do is go to the official page of Toonme since this link, upload the photo you want to change, and follow the instructions step by step.

Remember that in the mobile version you have a three-day trial, and once they finish you will have to pay a fee, so take advantage and get all the juice you can.

