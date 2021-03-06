Deep Nostalgia animated portraits based on old photographs, from MyHeritage MYHERITAGE / Europa Press

In recent days, a tool called Deep Nostalgia has generated some impact on social networks. It is an artificial intelligence capable of turning any photograph into a video and is designed, according to its creators, “to give life to beloved ancestors.” It is not the first time that a company encourages users to use its technologies with old images. Tools such as ImageColorizer or Algorithmia allow you to color black and white images and some platforms are used to create family trees and learn more about your ancestors. In a matter of seconds, anyone can upload images of their family members to the Internet or share on social networks. But does this practice affect the privacy of the deceased?

Article 32 of the Civil Code establishes that with death civil personality is extinguished. That is, as Samuel Parra explains, data protection specialist, “When we die we cease to have rights and obligations, without prejudice to the fact that some patrimonial obligations are transferred to the successors.” Therefore, “we cannot violate the right to data protection of a deceased person”.

But even if the deceased loses the ability to be the holder of rights and obligations, there are certain situations in which the regulations allow their heirs or relatives to exercise certain actions. The Organic Law 1/1982 on civil protection of the right to honor, personal and family privacy and one’s own image establishes that some family members – spouse, descendants, ascendants and siblings – can carry out the civil protection of honor, privacy and the image of the deceased person up to 80 years after death. “If the image of the person in question is in this case, these subjects could, for example, demand that the photograph of the deceased shared on social networks be removed,” says Parra.

“There are well-known cases, such as the right-hander Paquirri”, Comments Álvaro Orts Ferrer, an expert privacy lawyer and director of Orts Consultants. In 1984 the bullfighter died as a result of a goring that he suffered in a bullfight held in Pozoblanco (Córdoba). The images of the doctors trying to treat the bullfighter were disseminated by some media. “The family did not go to the civil protection route, but came to the Constitutional Court when they understood that the recording and commercialization of said images violated the right to privacy, honor and image of article 18.1 of the Spanish Constitution “, says the lawyer. Both the Constitutional and the Supreme Court indicated that there had been an illegitimate intrusion into the privacy of his wife, Isabel Pantoja.

In addition, the lawyer specializing in data ethics Manuela Battaglini Manrique de Lara makes reference to article 3 of the Organic Law on Protection of Personal Data and guarantee of digital rights. This article establishes that the relatives of the deceased “may contact the person in charge of the treatment in order to request access to the personal data of that person. [persona] and, where appropriate, its rectification or deletion ”. Battaglini explains that family members can exercise these rights “as long as the data is in Spanish or European territory.”

Who has control of the photos

In the case of tools to give life or color to old photographs, it is usually the relatives themselves who share different images. “Most of the people who have posted, uploaded or disseminated a photo of a relative, whether or not they have died, do so in good faith and with the simple purpose of sharing certain experiences or feelings related to the people included in the photos,” he says. Orts.

Determining to what extent it is ethical or not to share these photos is complicated. In fact, there is no consensus among the experts consulted. The Data Ethics Lawyer Manuela Battaglini Manrique de Lara comments that “it depends on how they are used.” “I, personally, am not a supporter at all for the simple reason that total control over that image or video is lost, not only by posting it on networks, but we do not know where their servers are located and how to exercise our rights”, it states.

Upload a photo to the Internet or use it in a app It is very simple. But, as indicated by the data protection expert Francisco Javier Sempere SamaniegoIn many cases, eliminating it “is quite complex.” It is also important to analyze the environment in which these images are shared: “It is not the same to share a photo of a deceased relative that only other family members can access than if we publish the same photo on the open Internet. In the first case, the publication would remain in what is called an area of ​​domestic and private use ”. Similarly, for the purposes of possible harm, it is also important if the deceased person appears “in a compromised situation”.

The business of data

But what do companies do and what can they do with these images? “That is the question. We don’t know, ”Battaglini answers bluntly. Therefore, it is important to think twice before sharing these and other photographs: “If we lose control over their use, if we do not read the privacy policy, if we do not know where the servers are located, or the purpose of the data they collect It’s crazy to be posting personal photos on the internet ”.

For Orts, the most advisable thing would be to make responsible use of these networks, apply common sense and limit as much as possible the publications in which other people appear. “We must not be naive. If applications or platforms arise that allow us to animation photos, rejuvenate our faces or compare ourselves with our grandparents, it is because business can be generated with it ”, he indicates.

The lawyer maintains that the famous challenges in which users are encouraged to share photographs with certain characteristics “may hide behind the need for certain companies to nourish their databases and image banks to improve their algorithms ”. Viral such as the # 10yearschallenge challenge, which consisted of sharing a photograph from a decade ago along with a current one on social networks, sparked some controversy over the possibility that the images could be used to train facial recognition systems.

To avoid surprises, before using any page or application to upload photos and share them with third parties, Sempere advises you to read the privacy policy. “Know what they are going to use those photos for and the rest of the personal data that they are going to request from us to register. Let’s not think that because they are not charging us anything when we sign up, the service will be free ”, he concludes.

