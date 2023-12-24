Sunday, December 24, 2023, 10:00



In winter the weather conditions can play very tricks on us. And at this time of year it is not only essential to have the car ready, prepared to face rain, wind and snow; also “fill” it with everything that can be useful to us during highway travel. For example, a box with basic tools with wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, insulating tape… in case you suffer any type of breakdown; an ice scraper or scraper, especially if the car is parked on the street; as well as a first aid kit with essential products such as alcohol, gauze, hydrogen peroxide, scissors, ointments, and bandages…

Also specific liquids for the cold, that is, antifreeze or coolant, oil and windshield wipers that withstand low temperatures, according to Norauto, in addition to carrying a blanket and non-perishable food in the trunk It doesn't hurt and is highly recommended.. In this way, you are prevented from possible delays or incidents on the road. Even some clamps or a battery charger since the battery is one of the elements that suffer the most in the cold.

Also, bring your mobile phone ready with a full battery and charger. It is essential to always be well communicated in case any type of incident arises. Nobody wants to be trapped by snow but, if this happens, we must always be in communication to be able to give the location or notify emergencies if necessary.

Without forgetting almost the most important thing, especially if we do not “fit” winter tires: snow chains. There are many types on the market: textile, metallic, mixed… You have to choose the most appropriate one according to the individual needs of each person and according to the type of vehicle. Carrying this type of product allows you to continue driving in the event of any snowfall.

Likewise, the V-16 signal, a system that allows you to be visible and not leave the vehicle in the event of a breakdown or traffic accident. It replaces the emergency triangles and will be mandatory in January 2026. This approved device is already on the market and offers connectivity to notify other vehicles and traffic of the vehicle's situation.