Töölönlahti | The ghost villa of Linnunlaulu is demanded to be repaired again – Owner Aulis Junes does not budge

“They are just numbers.”

He says so Aulis Junes about the threatened fines that the city of Helsinki has again targeted his apartment building. The city imposed the first fine on Junes in January 2018. Now the total amount has already risen to 58,000 euros.

HS reports on Tuesday, that the city plans to again order Junes to start repairing his villa under the threat of a fine.

There would be time until the end of the year – but Junes doesn’t panic again.

Of course, Junes has admitted to the city that the facade needs to be repaired.

Even so, he plans to carry out the required repairs only after the park area and the 135-year-old villa are granted a conservation plan that preserves their cultural history.

The formula change is being prepared, and will progress to political decision-making with these prospects in 2025.

The dilapidated villa attracts attention not only from the yard, but also when viewed from the railway line.

City pleads that Junes has neglected renovation work on the building. Even from a distance, it is easy to notice that the villa could use a new coat of paint. In addition, according to the city, windows, eaves and rain gutters and balconies require renovation.

85-year-old Junes bought a villa that was under threat of demolition in the 1970s. He still lives here and says that he takes care of the orders.

“I will watch day and night that this does not rot,” says Junes.

According to the city, balcony structures in poor condition pose a safety risk to the environment.

Junes does not bend to the city’s conditions, because he is “a man of principle”. In his speeches, he calls himself an old squatter and the last landlord in the center of Helsinki. Also as a folk healer.

“I’m not a member repairer. People’s healer means that he improves the conditions of the nation, tradition and culture and protects them,” says Junes.

Aulis Junes is remembered as a civic influencer. He has, among other things, founded the Youth Foundation and Asemanlapset ry.

Junes claims that the verdant Bird’s Song would not be what it is today without his efforts.

The Linnunlaulu park area is even more important to Junes than the valuable building. According to him, the biodiversity of the area located right in the heart of Helsinki should be nurtured.

According to him, the city has once planned to expand the railway so that the villa with its park would be pushed out of the way of the new tracks. Junes finds it hard to trust that the city would want to return the area to its original glory.

Disputes with the city are archived in thick folders, which Junes presents from his rocking chair. The office is full of old stuff, just like the other twenty halls and chambers in the building. At the same time, Junes’ home is a flea market open to everyone, whose chattels have been collected over the decades from, among other things, estates.

Junes can admire the green courtyard from the numerous windows of his villa.

Junes carries HS’s reporter around the three floors of the dark villa and takes him all the way to the attic. The host is particularly proud of the strong roof structures, which really show no signs of collapsing.

Junes swears there is no mold or moisture in the house. He asks the reporter to look, for example, in the linen closets on the top floor, where completely dry white textiles rest.

The building inspectorate visited the villa in April 2022. At that time, the building’s rainwater system was found to be deficient, so that water dripping from the roof causes moisture damage to the structures.

HS did not reach the building control to comment on the current situation.

Some of the rooms in the villa, which is used as a flea market, are so full of stuff that you have to jump through them to get around.

If Junes got his protection formula even tomorrow, would the man get down to business?

At that point, Junes reminds her of her age, which is why she has a plan. The villa must be returned to its original condition.

“A wealthy young couple who live in Käpylä came here. They have another big mansion, and they know traditional construction. They know that walls treated with linseed oil should not be damaged with some latex-based paint,” Junes thunders.

In Junes’ archives, there are original construction drawings, which he hopes will be used in the restoration of the villa.

The imposing tower of the building was demolished a long time ago, but Junes longs for its reconstruction. If only the renovation work were done with respect for tradition, and efficiency did not come first.

Junes does not want to accept EU or state grants. He has enough to say about officials, whose actions he calls nihilistic on many occasions.

“If I put my name on paper, then I recognize them.”