Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 16/12/2023 – 9:00

A tool developed in partnership between a private research institution and the Ministry of Health measures the economic and social vulnerability of families that use the Unified Health System (SUS). The Social Vulnerability Scale was produced by researchers at the Albert Einstein Israeli Institute of Education and Research.

Using a 14-question questionnaire, which can be applied by the health professional or answered directly by the patient, it is possible to identify the degree of vulnerability of people who use the public service.

These are questions related to dimensions of income, health care, family and violence. Based on the answers, it is possible to classify families into low, moderate or high levels of vulnerability.

“In basic units, we need to know the entire territory and the vulnerabilities of that territory, to think about access strategies”, explains Marcio Paresque, project manager at Einstein.

“This is important so that the health professional can have this reading both in the context of prevention and assistance. It's one thing to have a family without vulnerability with someone with hypertension. Another thing is having a highly vulnerable hypertensive family member.

The application of the Social Vulnerability Scale has already started in municipal units in the regions of Campo Limpo, Vila Andrade and Paraisópolis, in the capital of São Paulo, which have around 100 thousand registered families.

There, it was found that 12.6% of the families served had moderate vulnerability and 7.67% lived in high vulnerability.

The suggestion is that the tool be used in other SUS units throughout Brazil. According to Paresque, the City of Boa Vista, in Roraima, has already announced the adoption of the scale and the state of Paraná has suggested that its municipalities start adopting it.

The scale was developed as part of the Support Program for the Institutional Development of the Unified Health System (Proadi-SUS), a partnership between the Ministry of Health and six Brazilian non-profit hospitals, created in 2009, with the purpose of supporting and improving the SUS through human resources training projects, research, evaluation and incorporation of technologies, management and specialized assistance.