Russian Defense Ministry: fighter from Buryatia Ivan Kalashnikov put 12 attack aircraft of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to flight

Deputy platoon commander from Buryatia Ivan Kalashnikov with the call sign Bolshoi told how, together with his comrades, he put to flight 12 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who tried to attack a strong point near Urozhayny last fall.

His six-man squad came under fire from an outnumbered enemy. Intelligence observed the landing of Ukrainian Armed Forces infantry, moving towards the Russian military. Three soldiers were wounded, two in dugouts held the flanks at gunpoint, and Kalashnikov took the brunt of the attack – he went into the trench, where he was attacked by 12 Ukrainian soldiers.

We had to go straight out into the open to prevent them from sticking out; they threw grenades at them. We defended ourselves, the enemy did not succeed, he began to retreat Ivan Kalashnikovdeputy platoon commander of the 37th separate guards motorized rifle brigade

As Kalashnikov noted in an interview published by the Ministry of Defense, all the fighters from Buryatia maintained their spirit, no one even thought of fleeing. Before the start of the special military operation, the fighter worked as a driver in Buryatia, then was mobilized. For his services at the front, he received the Star of the Hero of Russia, the Order of Courage and the Medal “For Courage”. In addition, Kalashnikov shared that his comrades in the defense of the strong point were also awarded the Order of Courage.

Photo: Alexander Kryazhev / RIA Novosti

The fighter's sister shared details about him

Kalashnikov comes from a large family. His sister Marina told, that there are four of them, and Ivan Jr. – he “has been militant, desperate since childhood, and stood up for the truth.” She also shared that the future Hero of Russia worked as a driver and drove heavy timber trucks. According to her, her brother got used to everything, at first he lived in the village, then he moved to Ulan-Ude, from where he was mobilized.

At the front, Kalashnikov was shell-shocked, lay in the hospital, and then returned to the Northern Military District zone. The family did not immediately learn that his brother had been nominated for the award.

We didn't think it would happen like this. When my brother came home, I told him: “Take care of yourself, don’t go where you shouldn’t.” But, as it turned out, he caused fire on himself in battle. Couldn't do it any other way Marinasister of Ivan Kalashnikov

As the head of Buryatia Aleksey Tsydenov said in his Telegram-channel, Buryat businessmen decided to give a gift to a participant in the special operation. He was offered the choice of a house in his native village of Novy Zagan or an apartment in Ulan-Ude. The fighter chose the second option.

Putin was informed about the heroic battle near Urozhainy

In September, the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, reported to the country's President Vladimir Putin about the heroic battle near Urozhainy in the southern Donetsk direction. The ministry also emphasized that Kalashnikov “skillfully led his subordinates, took on the main heat of the battle, and conducted constant aimed fire at the attackers.” The military man is nominated for the award for courage and heroism.