It’s official, the first men’s giant slalom of the season is missing. Alpine skiing starts again with a cancellation, exactly like last year. Twelve months ago, in Soelden, heavy rains forced the organizers to cancel the women’s race (then recovered in Semmering), this year the stop comes for the men’s race, due to the strong wind that has been raging on the area since the early hours of the morning. Rettenbach glacier.

False start

—

Already during the pre-race reconnaissance the organizers had decided to lower the start to the attack of the wall, excluding the initial level swept by gusts of wind. In the heat shortened by 20″ the Austrian Marco Schwarz took the lead (51″85), ahead of the reigning world champion, the Swiss Marco Odermatt (+0″29) and the French Alexis Pinturault (+0″46 ). Heavy gaps, however, for the Azzurri, with Della Vite 11th at 1″63 after a good first part of the race, De Aliprandini 19th at 2″03, Vinatzer 35th at 3″26 and Zingerle 37th at 3″36 . Then with the blue Maurberger at the gate the stop due to strong winds and the decision not to restart. The white circus will gather again on the weekend of 11-12 November with two men’s downhill runs in Zermatt-Cervinia and two women’s slaloms in Levi, Finland.