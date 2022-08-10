More and more models landing on the global automotive market abandon physical controls to make room for digital buttons or buttons that are activated simply by touching them. To this long list has been added recently too Volkswagen Golf, which was the subject of an important recall precisely because of one of these buttons. In total, over 2,200 Golf variants have been recalled R and GTI: on these specimens, the button dedicated to opening the roof would be too sensitive to the touch and consequently could be activated accidentally.

According to reports from Carscoops, if confirmed the problem would make these examples of Golf R and GTI do not comply with the federal standard 118 on the safety of motor vehicles which has to do with the “Power-Operated Window Systems“. The NHTSA, which ordered Volkswagen to proceed with the recall, warned that if the roof was inadvertently closed it could increase the risk of injury. Recall that in North America Volkswagen only offers high-performance versions of the Golf, and there have been many criticisms that the company (but not only Volkswagen) received for eliminating physical controls in favor of touch buttons. Many have defined this choice as a “strange omission”, since the touch and digital buttons do not always work with consistency and precision.

However, the main problem for Volkswagen now is to resolve this defection: the German carmaker has made it known that to remedy this malfunction will replace the roof module button with a similar new one whose capacitive parameters have however been modified to ensure that it is not activated inadvertently. The repair will be done free of charge as expected, with the Wolfsburg automaker planning to begin contact the first owners of the Golf R and GTI involved on 23 September.