The Cartagena International Film Festival closed its fifty-first edition yesterday in Room A of the El Batel Auditorium, where the awards ceremony for the different sections of the festival took place.

‘Too rough’, by Sean Lionadh, was the winning film in the Official Short Film Selection. The Scotsman, awarded the City of Cartagena Silver Caravel for Best Short Film, an award endowed with 3,000 euros, sent a thank you video.

The Peral Submarine Award for Best Director went to Aitor Oñederra for ‘Ur azpian lore’. In the category of Best Screenplay, Sergio Avellaneda was awarded for ‘Mira niño’. A short film for which Ana Belén Belmonte won the Best Performance award. The last award in this category went to Santiago Ramírez, who received the award for Best Photography for the short film ‘El paraíso’.

In the Murcine section, ‘Day in the Snow’, by Paolo Natale, won the City of Cartagena Silver Carabela First Prize, endowed with 1,500 euros. It is the second great recognition for this short film in the Region of Murcia, since ‘Día en la nieve’ also won the IBAFF Best Short Film award. The Second Murcine Submarino Peral Prize went to ‘Carmen, without fear of freedom’, by Irene Baqué, endowed with 500 euros.

The PNR Jury (Plataforma Nuevos Realizadores) awarded the PNR Award for Best Short Film for the second time this year, which went to ‘Rompente’, by Eloy Domínguez. In addition, they awarded the PNR Award for Best Murcine Short to ‘Sorda’, by Nuria Muñoz and Eva Libertad, a short film that has been recognized by various festivals during 2022.

The Young Jury award, made up of students from the Polytechnic University of Cartagena and the University of Murcia, went to the feature film ‘El triángulo de la tristeza’, by Swedish director Ruben Östlund, which also received the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. In addition, the members of the short ‘Döppelganger’, from the IES Arzobispo Lozano, received the prize of 500 euros in audiovisual material for their center after winning the Best Short Film award in the Young Fans section.

The jury for the Official Short Film Section and the Murcine section was made up of Nino Martínez Sosa, film director and voting member of the European Film Academy; Marta Medina, film critic, screenwriter and short filmmaker; and Raúl Cornejo, journalist specializing in cinema, creator of the Vivir Rodando podcast and writer of several books on cinema.

Special Award to Esther Baeza



Filmmaker Jaime Chávarri, winner of the FICC Award, was unable to attend the gala to collect the award in person, as announced. In addition, the FICC Prize for Cinematographic Diffusion was awarded to the journalist and film critic María Guerra, presenter of the program ‘La script’. In this edition, the festival also wanted to recognize Esther Baeza, who was director of the festival from 2008 to 2021, with the Special FICC Award. Esther Baeza emotionally received the award from Reyes, who was her partner all these years at the festival. Pizarro.

During the awards ceremony, the performing and audiovisual arts company Las Monstruas, made up of Inés Muñoz and Andrea Martínez, enlivened the gala with a couple of performances. The president of the festival, Nacho Ros, dismissed the gala with an emotional speech. As a final touch, the spectators were able to enjoy the French comedy ‘Rumba la vie’, by Franck Dubosc.