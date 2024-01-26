Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Giorgia Meloni also thinks the AfD is too right-wing. (Archive image/collage) © Tiziana FABI / AFP / Collage

The Höcke party is not only considered incapable of forming a coalition in Germany. In the European partner countries Italy and France, the large right-wing conservative movements also want to have as little to do with their German colleagues as possible. A comment by Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – The AfD is a paradox that has become a party. It constantly talks about governing – and at the same time counteracts this claim by becoming more and more radicalized over the years, making coalitions with the Union impossible. There is no one more standing in the way of the change of direction towards more conservative politics in Germany that the “Alternative” promises its voters than an AfD itself, which is dancing to the tune of the arsonist Höcke, fantasizing about leaving the euro and the EU and merging the Union into alliances with the Left and the Greens.

Rejection of the AfD also in Italy and France: remigration plans cause criticism

The fact that even the powerful leaders of the right-wing populist movements in Italy and France, Giorgia Meloni and Marine Le Pen, no longer want to have anything to do with the AfD speaks for itself: the post-fascist Meloni rejects the AfD because of its admiration for Putin and its hostility to America. Le Pen is bothered by the recently announced remigration plans of the German right. Not even the insensitive French woman trusts the appeasement formulas of her colleagues across the Rhine, who are trying to portray themselves as victims of an intrigue after the Potsdam meeting. This should also give German AfD supporters something to think about – at least those who want a change in policy, but not adventures by some extreme forces.

Meloni's post-fascists and Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National are united by the will to power. It forces them to give up radical right-wing positions in order to turn their movements into gathering points for middle-class and conservative citizens. The AfD is drifting in the opposite direction. She wanted to be the better union, the thorn in the side of the green Merkel CDU, but no boss was radical enough for her, not Lucke, not Petry, not Meuthen. Now she prefers to follow Höcke's ethnic ideology into a lonely right-wing no man's land. (Georg Anastasiadis)