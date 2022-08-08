The sisters Kyra (19) and Anna (20) Schuttert can draw out how it will go. Kyra has already neatly packed her suitcase, while Anna still has to make an exam ‘just as quickly’ and then – so Kyra suspects – quickly throws some things in her suitcase. Their mother Brigitte can laugh about it. “I’m not going to interfere with it. I have to do my best for that, but I know: they are old and independent enough.”

Yet these independent daughters still go on holiday with their parents. In previous years, the destinations were in Europe, such as Italy and the south of France. This year it will be different: the Schuttert family is going to Colombia for almost two weeks and then to New York for four days. “Very fat,” say the sisters. Their mother is “very much looking forward to it.”

There are no hard figures, but according to Jan Latten, demographer and emeritus professor of social demography at the University of Amsterdam, young people continue to go on holiday with their parents for longer. And that is “completely logical,” he says: young people are now living at home longer and are therefore more involved in family life. In 2020, young people were on average 23.7 years old when they left home, in 2012, it was still 22.8, it calculated. Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

“The life course of twenty-somethings has changed,” says Latten. “It’s all a bit looser, the steps in life, unlike before, no longer go in one clear direction.” He calls them boomerang children: young people try out different relationships, studies and forms of living – and also switch from living away to living at home and back again. “In the 70s, 80s and 90s, you didn’t leave home until you had a partner and made a permanent commitment. You got married, that happened much earlier then, you got a family, and yes, going on holiday with your parents as a married couple, that was rather not done. And certainly not going back to your parents. Not even if you left home not for a partner, but for a study.”

CBS figures support this: of the young people who left home in the 1970s, 7 percent of the men and 10 percent of the women returned. Two decades later, it was 15 percent for men and women, and among women has that percentage increased?: nearly 20 percent of them return to their parental home five years after leaving. Most often the reason is a broken relationship, followed by a lack of money, an aborted study or lack of housing after graduation.

Departure is no longer so final, says Latten. “The door is not completely closed, in fact, it is wide open.” According to him, this means that the step to go on holiday with parents is also less big for young people. Berend Simon, tour operator manager at Sawadee Reizen, also sees this, which offers various family trips: “a lot of” older children are still going. “It is mainly about adventure travel. And they prefer far away.”

The fact that today’s twenty-somethings still like to go on holiday with mom and dad is also because today’s dads and moms ‘are doing more and more fun things’, says Wim Gramsma. He worked for years as a marketer in the travel industry, is a lecturer in consumer psychology at Saxion Hogescholen and gives lectures on what goes on in the minds of holidaymakers. The adventurous road trips are increasingly popular with people over the age of fifty and sixty, Gramsma sees. “If they have money, young people can go on holiday with friends and then with their parents a little further away. We have all become much more global. Forty years ago, camping in France or a week in that drab hotel was quite an undertaking for families, if they went at all.”

Latten points out that holidays may also cost more. “Of course, unfortunately, there are also many families who cannot afford it, but the question is: ‘Are you still going on holiday?’ is now more normal. A lot more money is spent on holidays than in the past.”

According to Lonneke van den Berg, parents also help their children financially for longer. She is a sociologist at Radboud University and conducts research into the life course events of young adults. “Young people don’t always have it easy financially. That’s because of the loan system, and we’re just emerging from a pandemic. Parents may think: we can pay for your holiday, but then come along ourselves.” Win-win: parents benefit from the company, young people travel further afield.

Brigitte Schuttert is not secretive about this either: she and her husband pay for their daughters’ vacation. “They work, they study, live in rooms and they also know that such a trip is expensive, so they certainly don’t take it lightly. We think it is important to give them culture and to make memories together. That in a few years they will still say, ‘There were four of us there, and it was so cool’.”

In addition, the gap between parents and their children is smaller than, say, twenty or thirty years ago. Gramsma: “They all enjoy hiking in breathtaking places, skiing together. And yes, maybe the son will take the black slope and mom the yellow, but they will meet again at the bottom of that mountain for a beer.”

For example, the Schuttert family travels from place to place on horseback during the first six days in Colombia. “I do feel like a bit of excitement, and see a completely different world for once,” says Kyra. But she also says: “If we had gone camping, I would have liked it too.” Anna: “You just know that it will be fun for all of us.”

As a father, Wim Gramsma also participates in the experience economy and experiencing what he calls “once in a lifetime moments”. “Parents allow their children those moments, but they also want to be part of them.” Last February, he went skiing with his 22-year-old daughter, and as soon as his 24-year-old son returns from his backpacking trip, Gramsma wants to take him to a challenging destination.

The relationship between parents and their children has changed, says sociologist Van den Berg. “The relationship between adults and young adults is very close, probably closer than in previous generations. Everything is more open, more equal.” Anna agrees. “I don’t see my parents as friends, but we are close to each other, understand each other and have, for example, very much the same humor.”

It fits in with the trend of ‘intensive parenting’ that Van den Berg sees in the Netherlands. In this form of parenting, parents ensure that their children, regardless of age, can develop their talents and fulfill their needs to the best of their ability – and which takes “a significant amount of time and money,” according to Patrick Ishizuka, professor of sociology at Washington University.

“Parents here still play an important role in the lives of their children until a relatively old age. There is also a care task when they are 20 or older.” It is also explainable, says Van den Berg. The families are much smaller, so there is much more time and attention for each child. In addition, young adults in their twenties do not always have a (regular) partner who can take on certain care tasks. “The parents partly fulfill this supportive, caring role. Even when their children are out of the house.”

Brigitte Schuttert recognizes that: “Our daughters can manage well, we aim for that too, but they know that the door is always open here.”