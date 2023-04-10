Sustainability, water saving and deforestation stop. So the bidet is very popular in the USA

Americans consume an average of 1,020 kilometers of toilet paper over a lifetime to clean their wives, says QS Supplies, British company specializing in surveys relating to the use of the population in the bathroom. A consumption that corresponds to 31.11 million trees cut down every year to supply toilet paper. Beaten only by the Portuguese, capable of consuming more than 11,000 rolls per person in a lifetime, the equivalent of almost 1,035 kilometers of toilet paper. Consumption in the USA is devastating for the environment and forests (Americans are almost 332 million, while the Portuguese are 10.3 million).

“The average person in the United States uses about 24 rolls of toilet paper a year,” tells The Washington Post, “is about 3 times more than Europeans and among the highest per capita consumption of any country. If the country switched to bidets, millions of trees would likely be left standing every year.” In fact for a few years in the USA the bidet-mania has unleashed. Sanitary appliance sales are climbing the e-commerce charts, trailing items like disposable gloves, face masks, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper. And the model to follow is us Italians who have a bidet in practically every bathroom in the house. So after having taught, with Sergio Leone and Ennio Morricone, the Western as an epic tale we will also teach Americans how to wipe their backs!

