From: Bona Hyun

Christian Lindner (FDP), Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen) at the half-time meeting of the Federal Cabinet at Meseberg Castle. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

The polls for the traffic light government are worse than they have been for a long time. Satisfaction with the federal government continues to plummet.

Berlin – The traffic light continues to lose popularity. In polls, the governing coalition has reached its lowest level since the general election two years ago. In the weekly “Sunday trend” of the institute Insa for the picture on sunday the traffic light parties together reached 38 percent. A week ago it was 39 percent, in the 2021 election it was 52 percent.

Traffic light in downward trend: Worst value since federal elections

According to the “Sunday trend”, the strongest force remained the Union with an unchanged 27 percent, the AfD remained at 21 percent and the left at five percent. As in the previous week, the SPD came to 18 percent. The Greens lost one percentage point and came to 13 percent. The FDP remained at seven percent. In the general election, the Liberals got 11.5 percent of the votes, the Social Democrats 25.7 percent and the Greens 14.8 percent.

Already in the “Germany trend” of the ARD on Thursday (31 August) reflected dissatisfaction with the work of the federal government. Only 19 percent of respondents are “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with their work. 79 percent are less or not at all satisfied with it. Accordingly, the SPD would only get 16 percent approval, the FDP at six and the Greens at 14 percent. The Union received the best value with 29 percent. The AfD comes with 22 percent to a new high in the ARD– “Germany trend”.

AfD continues to soar – does the party benefit from traffic light Zoff?

The traffic light dispute is probably one of the reasons for the survey low. The coalition seems to be in constant dispute mode. For example, the coalition argued for weeks about the heating law. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) only brought his plans in a significantly revised version after public criticism by the cabinet. The conflict about basic child security was one of the main points of contention until the traffic light reached an agreement before the closed conference in Meseberg.

The AfD seems to benefit from the quarrels in the polls and uses them for attacks. AfD co-chairman Tino Chrupalla said in a party podcast: “Dispute dominates this so-called traffic light. It really is a government that couldn’t have been worse.” The AfD continues to soar after a minimal slump. (bohy/with agencies)