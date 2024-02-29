The first race weekend of 2024 for Charles Leclerc did not start in the best possible way. The Monegasque from Ferrari, on Thursday in Sakhir, in fact ran into some difficulties which meant he only slipped to ninth place in the second free practice session of the day, the most representative because it took place at the same time as qualifying and the race tomorrow and Saturday

The #16 from Maranello made a few too many inaccuracies at the wheel and was also hindered, in some of his fast laps, by drivers who didn't realize his SF-24 was approaching in time. Leclerc did not hide his disappointment on the radio, pointing the finger at his distracted colleagues.

“Lance was in the middle of the road in turn 1 – underlines the Principality driver in a radio communication with his track engineer, Xavier Marcos – because they don't look at the mirrors”. “Received, I saw it”, the Spaniard confirms from the pit wall. Shortly afterwards another similar situation repeats itself, with another car annoying the Monegasque, in this complex approach to turn 10: “Fuck, everyone's sleeping tonight!” the ironman's outburst.