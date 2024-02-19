Of Elena Meli

Spending a lot of time in front of smartphones, tablets and the like between one and two years of life changes the brain's ability to process sensations. The dangers of digital in children and adolescents

Putting a smartphone in the hands of a small child to keep him calm when we are at a restaurant is a decidedly bad idea: this is confirmed an American investigation published in JAMA Pediatrics, according to which spending a lot of time in front of digital screens between one and two years of life is associated with changes in the ability to process sensations and above all with the tendency to seek strong sensations more, and therefore sometimes get into trouble, as one grows up.

I study The survey was conducted in the United States on almost 1500 children aged 12, 18 and 24 months for whom exposure to digital content was evaluated in relation to the way in which sensations are processed and managed: the results show that these change and become atypical in children who spend too much time in front of screens, but above all that all this could contribute to make them more risk-takers, because the tendency to seek strong sensations grows.

Early digital exposure modifies this, but also sensory sensitivity in general and can also be associated, on the contrary, with one tendency to avoid sensations and emotions: whichever way you look at it, according to the authors these data are important because many developmental and behavioral disorders are associated with specific profiles in sensory processing capacity, which digital alters at an early age: it will therefore be necessary to investigate to understand if everything this affects the risk of developing disorders such as ADHD or the autism spectrum. In the meantime, we believe it is appropriate for parents to follow the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics, according to which exposure to screens should be avoided in children under 18-24 months. See also Rocco Bellantone arrives at the ISS: "A temple that must be defended, honored for the trust"

Negative effects in older adults These data are part of a line of research that points the finger at excessive exposure to digital, even in those who are older: in adolescents, for example, the greatest risk appears to be addiction to the internet and social media. A phenomenon that is spreading, according to research conducted by the IRCCS Stella Maris of Pisa and the AUSL of Bologna and promoted by the Anti-Drug Policies Department of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and by the National Center for Addiction and Doping of the Istituto Superiore di Sanit. The data was collected on over 8700 students between eleven and seventeen years old from all over the country, to investigate online behaviors and understand the extent of disorders related to the use of technologies; the results indicate that the Hikikomori phenomenona disorder identified in Japan in very young people who lock themselves in their bedrooms living only through computers and smartphones, affects around 2 percent of young people in Italy too, or just under 100 thousand young people who are completely withdrawn from the world.

They are added further 1

00 thousand kids2.5 percent of the total, which makes a compulsive and uncontrolled use of the internet spending much of their time scrolling through reels, photos and comments on social media; another 500 thousandespecially males, are instead addicted to or at high risk of developing an addiction to video games. See also Postpartum depression pill: when it arrives in Europe

Addictions or passion as teenagers? As the experts of the Italian Society of Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry (SINPIA) and the Italian Society of Neuropsychopharmacology (SINPF) underlined when commenting on the data, the line that separates an adolescent passion from a sometimes subtle true addiction because in children the brain is in a phase of reorganization second only to that which occurs in the very first years of life: the areas responsible for cognitive control are not yet fully developed, therefore it is difficult to curb impulses or decide to break away from something that offers gratification and pleasure , like an over-the-top pattern at your favorite video game or watching stories on Instagram.

But when it becomes impossible to do without itdaily habits change and you feel unwell if you are not online there is a real one dependence which, like those from substances, is associated with reduced mental health and negative social consequences. Italian data show an increase in the number of children involved compared to the past and this second C

laudio Mencacci, co-president of SINPF, it happens because today's very young people are more often victims of anxiety and depression, less integrated into the social fabric and at the same time exposed to radically different technological stimuli compared to their peers of just twenty years ago. Pandemic, wars, environmental and economic crises are amplifying a discomfort that was already present: the progressive reduction of socialization, the decrease in emotional relationships and experiences typical of the growth path are all phenomena that are increasing in recent years, as is the growing pressure for the performance. See also Batch of mozzarella recalled for "presence of Listeria"

Recognize the signs of social discomfort The web, social media and video games thus become a means of escaping stress and discomfort, but the step towards addiction can be short and it is necessary to know how to recognize the signs: Addiction to video games, for example, is recognizable by its use in moments of stress, symptoms withdrawal, the habit of lying about use, loss of control and other interests; it is often associated with anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, autism spectrum disorders or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, explains the neuropsychiatrist of the IRCCS Stella Maris Foundation of Pisa Stefano Berloffaamong the authors of the Italian study.

If you suspect a technology abuse problem It is important to ask your doctor for help to help young people regain control of their lives, because the brain mechanisms are the same ones involved in substance addictions and it is important to set up a treatment: generally intervention is done with family and cognitive-behavioural therapies, in selected cases and under strict control medically, it may sometimes be useful to use drugs such as mood stabilizers, to reduce impulsivity, or antidepressants, if anxiety and/or depression are associated with addiction.

