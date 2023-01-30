Roma – Roma footballer Nicolò Zaniolo, after the unfortunate events of last night which saw him involved, he decided to leave the capital to return to La Speziawhere the player is at home. Ansa learns it from sources close to the footballer.

In fact, today Nicolò did not train in Trigoria by mutual agreement with the Giallorossi club, officially for reasons related to the transfer market, while the decision to temporarily leave the capital has the purpose of allowing the player to find serenity while awaiting news regarding its future.