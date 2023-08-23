Of Clare Bidoli

A new study of 1-year-olds has shown an association between device use and developmental delays at 2- and 4-year-olds

According to a study just published in The Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics spending a lot of time a day in front of a screen (tablet, mobile phone, TV…) in early childhood associated with delays in childhood development. The work carried out by a team of Japanese scholars involved around 8,000 1-year-old children, monitored in their first five years of life. The results showed that the more time children spent in front of a screen (classified as less than 1 hour, 1 hour to 2, 2 to 4 and more than 4 hours), the more they increased – the children are were reassessed at 2 and then 4 years – delays in the development of personal and social skills relating to communication, gross and fine motor, problem solving, and personal and social skills.

The results and the expert’s comment The data revealed that 4% of children were exposed to screens for four or more hours a day, 18% for less than four hours a day and the majority for less than two hours. The children exposed for the longest time in front of the screen were part of the most disadvantaged social contexts, they were children of young mothers with their first pregnancy, with low incomes and education levels, often suffering from postpartum depression – he explains Emi Bondi, president of the Italian Society of Psychiatry -. What emerged from this study, and confirmed by other analyses, shows how excessive time spent in front of a screen in young children can have effects on their development, especially on communication and problem solving skills, on social and relational skills . The problem is not in the devices themselves but in the time taken away from the relationship, especially if the exposure is prolonged. In fact, overexposure to screens subtracts time from the mother-child and parent-child relationship. Let’s think about how different it can be for a child to see their parents’ faces, interact with them, compared to passively looking at a screen. A child learns to talk because his parents talk to him, and this happens not only because he hears sounds, but because those sounds are related to an affective charge, to everything that relates to a three-dimensional dimension with the other. See also Covid, Bassetti: "Antibiotics should not be used"

The study did not distinguish which programs children watched and did not assess whether screen time was for educational or entertainment purposes, nor are there any indications that the association between screen time and developmental delays continue as you get older. There are still no certainties about the effects after 4 years of age – points out Emi Bondi -. Some studies have reported delays even at 7 and 14 years of age, in the school phase, but these are studies that are not based on sufficiently long-term pathways. It should be borne in mind that these are phenomena of the last fifteen years, we are in a transitional phase. The new generations were born with digital technology, but we do not know what this massive digitization will entail in the long term. For now we have seen, with certainty, that it takes time away from relationships and this undoubtedly creates damage. Children learn by watching others, interacting with parents, other adults, or peers. Communication is not only verbal but physical, mimic, includes smells, emotions, everything that is transmitted when interacting with the other person. Let’s keep in mind that this study monitors the situation of 1-year-old children who, if overexposed to screens at an early age, presumably will also be overexposed in later years. It should be noted that the affective gratification that causes the child to move and open towards the outside and his emotional development, in the first years of life, goes through a fundamental phase which allows him to lay the foundations for the formation of his self-esteem and allows him to create the image he will have towards others. But this is only possible if there is a relationship, how can a screen replace all this? See also Rare diseases, La Marca (Meyer): "With law 167 fully operational newborn screening system"