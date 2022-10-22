Dhe premiere of the first transnational ski race in alpine history has burst after a week-long nail-biter for the organizers. The world association FIS canceled the men’s descents on the Matterhorn planned for the coming weekend after the snow control was delayed by five days this Saturday.

“The track on the glacier is in a good condition for racing, but it rained heavily in the lower part of the track. From the end of the glacier to the finish, the slope is not suitable for racing and the safety of the athletes is also not guaranteed,” said the FIS. The organizers are now working flat out to be able to hold the planned women’s races on November 5th and 6th.

Bad weather in Solden

The first World Cup race of the season, the women’s giant slalom this Saturday in Sölden, had already been canceled due to poor weather conditions. The start of the first run was initially postponed by an hour, but shortly afterwards the race was canceled completely. There had been precipitation during the night, and the rain continued in the morning. It was also very foggy along the route.

“We had several hours of rain last night and consequently wet snow. The course was too soft to ensure a safe race,” said FIS race director Peter Gerdol, explaining the cancellation. A possible replacement race should be decided in the coming days.

The men’s giant slalom is planned for Sunday on the Rettenbachferner. “The prediction is promising. If we can prepare the track this afternoon and then have a dry night, I’m confident,” said Gerdol.