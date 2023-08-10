An American family leaves the USA to move to a small town in Basilicata: “Too much racism, shootings and hatred”

Many believe that Italy is somehow a racist country but not for the family Dawkinsthat gives El PasoTexas decided 3 years to move to Latronic, in the province of Potenza, precisely to escape discrimination. The choice of this couple stems from an initiative by the Municipality of just 4,000 inhabitants which has put up cheap houses for sale.

As Nadine Dawkins59, a former soldier and businesswoman, invited her husband Kim to move to Italy with their children Lorenzo And DeNae, aged 29 and 27 respectively. Nadine also has roots in the Belpaese since her grandfather was an Italian who emigrated to the USA in the early twentieth century. “After listening to my grandmother’s stories, I have always felt a strong connection with Italy and I wanted my children to see the country from which their ancestors left a century ago,” she said in an interview with CNN. .

It wasn’t just the economic side and a more relaxed living environment that prompted the family to leave the United States: “The story of George Floyd it’s a story that showed the world how we black people in America have been treated for centuries. All this racism, the constant mass shootings, all the hate that the administration has Trump brought to the fore caused an exodus from America of black people who have the means to do so”.

