He was called Luca Furcas the young man who lost his life on Tuesday evening, around 9.30pm, after being hit while jogging in Villa Borghese, Rome. The driver of the car that hit him was a 26-year-old of Romanian origins who, following the necessary checks, tested positive for alcohol. The victim, 37 years old, had recently arrived in Rome from Sardinia.

One of the most beautiful and evocative places in Rome, the park of Villa Borghese, Tuesday evening became the scene of a huge tragedy, which unfortunately cost the life of a young man aged just 37, Luca Furcas. Originally from Sardinia, he was in the capital for training reasons. He was in fact a young doctor specializing and was busy taking courses at La Sapienza University.

On Tuesday he went out for a jog and as he was leaving Villa Borghese, a car coming from Via Paese and heading towards Piazzale del Brasile hit him. completely overwhelmed. The car was traveling at high speed and the impact was very violent. Immediately afterwards, the driver of the vehicle stopped and assisted the injured man.

Credit: Roma Today

The intervention of the officials was immediate rescuers at the scene, who attempted to resuscitate the man at the scene. His conditions, however, immediately appeared dramatic and in a short time the tragic epilogue came.

Driving the car was a 26 year old of Romanian origins who, as per practice, was taken to hospital to undergo the necessary checks. Tests that found a positive for alcohol and which therefore opened the hypothesis of the crime of road homicide.

THE parents di Luca arrived the next day in Rome for the recognition and to start the procedures for the transport of the body to Sardinia. There is also great pain in the Sapienza university, whose rector, Antonella Polimeni, published a message of condolences and closeness to the family. Her words: