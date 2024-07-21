Too much noise at the graduation party, the neighbor comes out and shoots

About twenty friends were hanging out during the evening between Thursday and Friday celebrating on the terrace of an apartment in Padua there degreewhen the group of young people around midnight first heard a loud bang and then three of them found themselves with bloody arms.



The three young people were rescued and only slightly injured. The police also intervened on site Carabinieri of Padua what do you give lead pellets found on the terrace were traced to a 75 year old neighbor who, annoyed by the university students’ celebrations, shot from a condominium nearby.

The sudden suicide

The 75-year-old man committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of his home. He was reported by the Carabinieri who intervened and who also confiscated the hunting rifle he had at home with cartridges and other ammunition without having a gun license.