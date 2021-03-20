The Murcians continue without winning in Tenerife in the Endesa League and add their eighth defeat in a row, the worst known streak with Sito
Something is still missing from this UCAM. Something with a name and surname and a Georgian passport, or something else in question with the performance offered throughout an entire match, then UCAM still has a hard time maintaining a good version of itself during the forty minutes. It was not the game of this Saturday the day in which the pressure for a
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Last days! Subscribe 3 months for only € 9.95
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#Marcelinho #UCAM
Leave a Reply